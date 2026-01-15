F1 team confirm driver return for 2026
F1 team confirm driver return for 2026
Following their announcement that Jack Doohan has left the team, Alpine have confirmed a driver return for 2026.
Dutch racer Nina Gademan will return with Alpine for her second full year in the all-female racing series, F1 Academy.
Gademan had left the third race weekend of the season in Miami without a podium finish in five races, but turned things around with a pair of third-place finishes in Montreal.
A win on home soil in Zandvoort followed shortly after, before ending the season with second and seventh place finishes in Las Vegas to stack up sixth overall in the drivers' championship.
Gademan aiming for title success in 2026
“I’m really happy to be part of the MP Motorsport family for next year”, she said. “They have been strong performers in F1 Academy from the start, and it’s always an advantage to race with your home team.
“With the experience and circuit knowledge that I gained this year, I feel that I am ready to challenge for more wins and the title in 2026. The team and I aim to use the winter ahead to fully prepare ourselves for the season kick-off at Shanghai in March, when I hope you will see me fighting right at the front.”
The F1 Academy season will kick off in mid-March with a pair of races in Shanghai, before heading to to Jeddah for the next round in April.
READ MORE: How worried is Red Bull about Max Verstappen’s exit clause? Boss responds
Related
Latest News
Max Verstappen's team-mate reveals 'world collapsed' after career error
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen shares childhood memories of Michael Schumacher
- Yesterday 21:06
F1 team confirm driver return for 2026
- Yesterday 19:09
All F1 driver contracts and their expiry date
- Yesterday 17:15
Mercedes star George Russell 'failed' during his F1 contract talks
- January 14, 2026 23:00
Jake Paul to build his own F1 track
- January 14, 2026 21:00
Most read
Christian Horner linked with full takeover ambitions at F1 team
- 29 december
Lewis Hamilton exit least of Ferrari worries: Here's how nightmare could get worse
- 1 january
How worried is Red Bull about Max Verstappen’s exit clause? Boss responds
- 28 december
NASCAR driver and commentator posts vacation photo of trip to 'Holy Land'
- 28 december
F1 champion Max Verstappen compared to legendary Michael Schumacher
- 4 january
RAM unveils Dana White-led TV show to pick 2026 NASCAR driver
- 9 january