F1 team confirm driver return for 2026

Following their announcement that Jack Doohan has left the team, Alpine have confirmed a driver return for 2026.

Dutch racer Nina Gademan will return with Alpine for her second full year in the all-female racing series, F1 Academy.

Gademan had left the third race weekend of the season in Miami without a podium finish in five races, but turned things around with a pair of third-place finishes in Montreal.

A win on home soil in Zandvoort followed shortly after, before ending the season with second and seventh place finishes in Las Vegas to stack up sixth overall in the drivers' championship.

Gademan aiming for title success in 2026

“I’m really happy to be part of the MP Motorsport family for next year”, she said. “They have been strong performers in F1 Academy from the start, and it’s always an advantage to race with your home team.

“With the experience and circuit knowledge that I gained this year, I feel that I am ready to challenge for more wins and the title in 2026. The team and I aim to use the winter ahead to fully prepare ourselves for the season kick-off at Shanghai in March, when I hope you will see me fighting right at the front.”

The F1 Academy season will kick off in mid-March with a pair of races in Shanghai, before heading to to Jeddah for the next round in April.

