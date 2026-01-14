Jake Paul to build his own F1 track

Change your timezone:

YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul has revealed his plans to build an F1 track at his $40 million ranch in Georgia.

Paul, who shot to superstardom through YouTube and more recently boxing, could well be on the way to motorsport.

The YouTuber has now revealed in a video on his channel that he has plans to build an 'F1 style racetrack' among other larger than life ideas at his ranch.

His 6000 acre, $40 million property is modestly labelled Paul Reserve and among plans to build a racetrack, he also hopes to provide ‘the best hunting in America’ along with wakesurfing (he's also admitted there are alligators on the property so you won't catch me booking a trip).

Is the Jake Paul Grand Prix F1's next target?

Paul got a taste of F1 action when he was a guest of Ferrari at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, although he essentially called for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to fight each other so I'm not sure how quickly he'll be invited back.

You may be thrilled to hear that this circuit is nowhere near ready to join the official F1 calendar, in fact it's barely been built.

In a clip posted to social media, Paul revealed his lofty plans to open the track to 'members', saying: "I’m going to be weaving in a full on F1 style racetrack."

"I have these nice cars, everyone has nice cars, but then they're just driving them on the highway. I wanted to do things in reverse; build the racetrack so I can actually drive the cars and then continue to grow my car collection to have the fastest cars and even some racing cars.

"I’m going to turn this into a membership club where people can have houses on the track, have their cars in the garage, have their own space to live and be able to use the track whenever they want, land their plane right here on the airstrip and create this sort of race club with all the amenities, ice baths, saunas, events, dinners, wake surfing, go on the world’s biggest razor track, dirt biking, all these nice things."

Having spent his money from 'beating people's asses', as Paul eloquently put it, the influencer admitted he is hoping to one day sell the Lake Seminole ranch for at least $100 million.

