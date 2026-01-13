F1 event labelled 'PATHETIC' as fans shut out

Change your timezone:

F1's behind closed doors testing event has been labelled 'pathetic' by a former general manager in the sport.

There are 11 days of testing taking place ahead of the 2026 season, in an attempt to try and help teams to get used to the new regulation changes that are sweeping into the sport for next year.

Barcelona will see a five-day testing event in late January, before two three-day events in Bahrain in February ahead of the season starting officially in March with the Australian Grand Prix.

But the five days of testing in Barcelona are set to be privately conducted, away from the eyes of F1 fans, in the first shakedown for the new 2026 cars.

Now, Windsor has called the decision not to open up the testing event to fans 'pathetic', stating that the sport could attract so many fans to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya even just for a testing event.

"It's a perfect opportunity to really sell F1 before the season starts," Windsor said on the Cameron CC YouTube channel.

"The fans should have access to the test and they should all be there. It's not as if it's a Fiorano test or some sort of Silverstone shakedown, it's a proper test.

"It's a Formula 1 test and it's a great thing. And they should start having those hot laps at tests too and Pirelli should be allowed to do those hot laps at tests, there should be 50,000, 60,000 people at every day of the test.

"That's what testing should be all about, and they're missing a massive opportunity in not doing that. The only word I can think of is pathetic."

When are the 2026 F1 car launches?

When are the F1 2026 car launches? Team Location Date How to watch Red Bull Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube Racing Bulls Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube Haas Online January 19 Haas F1 website and social pages Audi Berlin, Germany January 20 YouTube, Audi social channels Ferrari Maranello, Italy January 23 YouTube, Ferrari social media pages Alpine Barcelona, Spain January 23 YouTube, Alpine social media pages Mercedes Online February 2 Mercedes social channels Williams TBC February 3 TBC Cadillac Santa Clara, USA February 8 Cadillac F1 website, YouTube Aston Martin TBC February 9 TBC McLaren TBC February 9 TBC

READ MORE: How worried is Red Bull about Max Verstappen’s exit clause? Boss responds

Related