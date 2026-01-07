Lewis Hamilton linked to possible Ferrari exit amid Horner rumours

Change your timezone:

Christian Horner is exploring options for his next move in Formula 1, with Ferrari widely reported as one of the teams considering bringing him back into the sport. That possibility has naturally raised questions about what such a change could mean for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

After a difficult 2025 campaign, both Hamilton and Ferrari are focused on returning to the front of the grid when the new season begins.

With sweeping regulation changes coming into force, 2026 could provide exactly that opportunity, as a potential reshuffle of the competitive order looms across Formula 1.

Hamilton will be hoping for a more competitive car than his SF-25 from last year, while current team principal Fred Vasseur will be desperately hoping for better performance from Hamilton, given the team opted to replace Carlos Sainz for the 40-year-old Brit.

Hamilton couldn't even secure a single grand prix podium in 2025, and finished a whopping 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in the same car. The poor performance from the team placed serious pressure on Vasseur's role throughout 2025.

Horner was axed as Red Bull team principal after 20 years back in July, and no matter what you think of the Brit, he is a man who has claimed six constructors' championships in the last 15 years.

That kind of record is bound to weigh heavy on Vasseur, particularly considering he has never won an F1 world title with a team, and Ferrari have not won a championship of any kind since 2008.

But what would a switch between Horner and Vasseur mean for Hamilton?

Hamilton to 'walk out' at Ferrari?

Mail Sport have suggested in a recent column that Hamilton would 'walk out' at Ferrari should Horner join the team as the new boss of the Maranello-based outfit.

This suggestion could be linked to the fact that Hamilton shares a very close relationship with Vasseur due to their days spent together in F2 back in 2006, or it could just be because Hamilton and Horner have not exactly seen eye to eye in recent years.

Hamilton's contract at Ferrari is due to be up at the end of 2026 anyway, and so an announcement that Vasseur is being replaced might just make his decision to quit the team that bit easier.

But the seven-time champion is a fierce competitor. And whether he wants to admit it or not, he knows that having Horner as team principal would only improve his chances of one day being able to compete for a record-breaking eighth world title once more.

Hamilton knew that joining Ferrari was going to be a long-term project, and if he and the team show some real progress together in 2026, there's no reason why he wouldn't want to stick around a little longer and see where that project will take him.

And I think that'll be the case whether Vasseur, Horner or somebody else is team principal. It's going to be a crucial year for Hamilton, and his decision whether to continue in the sport post-2026 or not will rest solely on his performance.

