Gabriel Bortoleto, Max Verstappen, Belgian GP, generic, 2025

F1 driver opens up about unusual pact with friends

Sheona Mountford
A Formula 1 driver has shared a light-hearted agreement with his friends, admitting that breaking it could earn him a playful slap as punishment.

The 2025 campaign welcomed a significant influx of rookies to the grid, with varying levels of success during their debut seasons at the top level.

While Isack Hadjar and Kimi Antonelli grabbed podium finishes, another newcomer flew largely under the radar. Gabriel Bortoleto quietly went about his first year in Formula 1 with Sauber, steadily building experience throughout the season.

The Brazilian driver enjoyed a solid first season in F1, and whilst he didn't quite reach the heights of a podium like team-mate Nico Hulkenberg, he still managed to impress boss Jonathan Wheatley, who has praised Bortoleto's maturity and work ethic.

Bortoleto has also received support from F1 champions up and down the grid, with Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso both acting as a mentor for the youngster.

Bortoleto's pact

"I haven't changed at all," he said.

"I think I've learned different things to manage my time better. But as my personality and everything, I don't think I've changed.

"I enjoy making people smile and people happy around me. I think that's very important. I try to be like that. It's just who I am.

"I think in F1, it's very easy because you become a bit famous and then people start to change a bit and not really be the same person anymore. I don't feel a reason so far to change.

"I always joke with my friends and people even in the team. I said, if one day I change, you slap me in the face. So far, I have not had any slaps!"

