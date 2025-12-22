Audi F1 downplay debut season in F1
Audi F1 downplay debut season in F1
Audi’s Formula 1 project is being carefully managed, with chief operating officer Mattia Binotto outlining a realistic outlook ahead of the team’s entry into the championship in 2026.
After finalising a full takeover of Sauber in 2024, the German brand began reshaping the organisation. Key hires followed, including the appointment of former Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley as team principal, as Audi lays the groundwork for long-term competitiveness rather than immediate success.
Discussing the programme in an interview with Reuters, Binotto explained that the focus is currently on development at Audi’s Hinwil and Neuburg an der Donau bases. He also played down short-term expectations, confirming that the team’s true performance objectives are aimed toward the 2030 season rather than their first year on the grid.
"I think we need patience, we are still in that building phase," he said.
"I'm not expecting to have the best engine next year at all, but still it doesn't matter because we know that we have set our objectives for 2030.
Can Audi become a competitive force in F1?
Binotto did remain confident about the path the team were on, however, and added: "I think, as a project, we are going in the right path, the right direction and some credibility. We are building some credibility.
"I can see the dynamic, how much the dynamic has changed."
"For the employees, that's pretty clear. We are expanding, we are investing in the long term. Those facts are bringing a lot of credibility towards the project for the employees. There is no doubt that Audi is fully committed.
"The investments that we are doing currently with Audi, all of them are long-term projects because they are investments that we will see the return on them, in terms of performance, maybe in three or four years' time."
Related
Latest News
Cadillac F1 development offers fresh hope for Bottas and Perez
- Today 01:00
Red Bull chief opens up on Max Verstappen’s true personality
- Yesterday 22:55
Audi F1 downplay debut season in F1
- Yesterday 20:56
NFL fury! Lewis Hamilton angers fans after Denver Broncos match
- Yesterday 18:26
Ferrari boss gives surprising statement on Lewis Hamilton mood
- December 21, 2025 21:00
Red Bull CEO opens up on Christian Horner firing for the first time
- December 21, 2025 19:00
Most read
F1 star at risk of race ban after FIA punishment
- 11 december
NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026
- 5 december
NASCAR Today: Legendary owners react to 23XI legal agreement as Cup Series team joins new series
- 13 december
Chase Elliott caused major NASCAR concern among executives
- 10 december
Iconic US Air Force and NASCAR tradition set to continue at Daytona 500
- 13 december
NASCAR champion Kyle Larson scoops another 2025 trophy
- 21 december