close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Adui

Audi F1 downplay debut season in F1

Audi F1 downplay debut season in F1

Sheona Mountford
Adui

Audi’s Formula 1 project is being carefully managed, with chief operating officer Mattia Binotto outlining a realistic outlook ahead of the team’s entry into the championship in 2026.

After finalising a full takeover of Sauber in 2024, the German brand began reshaping the organisation. Key hires followed, including the appointment of former Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley as team principal, as Audi lays the groundwork for long-term competitiveness rather than immediate success.

Discussing the programme in an interview with Reuters, Binotto explained that the focus is currently on development at Audi’s Hinwil and Neuburg an der Donau bases. He also played down short-term expectations, confirming that the team’s true performance objectives are aimed toward the 2030 season rather than their first year on the grid.

"I think we need patience, we are still in that building phase," he said.

"I'm not expecting to have the best engine next year at all, but still it doesn't matter because we know that we have set our objectives for 2030.

Can Audi become a competitive force in F1?

Binotto did remain confident about the path the team were on, however, and added: "I think, as a project, we are going in the right path, the right direction and some credibility. We are building some credibility.

"I can see the dynamic, how much the dynamic has changed."

"For the employees, that's pretty clear. We are expanding, we are investing in the long term. Those facts are bringing a lot of credibility towards the project for the employees. There is no doubt that Audi is fully committed.

"The investments that we are doing currently with Audi, all of them are long-term projects because they are investments that we will see the return on them, in terms of performance, maybe in three or four years' time."

Related

F1 Audi Mattia Binotto

Latest News

Cadillac F1 development offers fresh hope for Bottas and Perez
Cadillac

Cadillac F1 development offers fresh hope for Bottas and Perez

  • Today 01:00
Red Bull chief opens up on Max Verstappen’s true personality
Max Verstappen

Red Bull chief opens up on Max Verstappen’s true personality

  • Yesterday 22:55
Audi F1 downplay debut season in F1
Audi

Audi F1 downplay debut season in F1

  • Yesterday 20:56
NFL fury! Lewis Hamilton angers fans after Denver Broncos match
F1 Social

NFL fury! Lewis Hamilton angers fans after Denver Broncos match

  • Yesterday 18:26
Ferrari boss gives surprising statement on Lewis Hamilton mood
Formula 1

Ferrari boss gives surprising statement on Lewis Hamilton mood

  • December 21, 2025 21:00
Red Bull CEO opens up on Christian Horner firing for the first time
Formula 1

Red Bull CEO opens up on Christian Horner firing for the first time

  • December 21, 2025 19:00
More news

Most read

F1 star at risk of race ban after FIA punishment
2.500+ views

F1 star at risk of race ban after FIA punishment

  • 11 december
 NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026

NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026

  • 5 december
 NASCAR Today: Legendary owners react to 23XI legal agreement as Cup Series team joins new series

NASCAR Today: Legendary owners react to 23XI legal agreement as Cup Series team joins new series

  • 13 december
 Chase Elliott caused major NASCAR concern among executives

Chase Elliott caused major NASCAR concern among executives

  • 10 december
 Iconic US Air Force and NASCAR tradition set to continue at Daytona 500

Iconic US Air Force and NASCAR tradition set to continue at Daytona 500

  • 13 december
 NASCAR champion Kyle Larson scoops another 2025 trophy

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson scoops another 2025 trophy

  • 21 december

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x