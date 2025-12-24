Our essential Christmas F1 driver lineup
'Twas the night before Christmas and not a creature was stirring.
Except for us, trying to think of endless Formula 1-based Christmas puns to create a complete F1 grid.
Firstly, let's start with some team names and who would be in charge, although they're probably all driving home for Christmas by now. Don't worry, it gets worse...
Christmas F1 teams
Myrhh-cedes would be looking to get back to winning ways under their Christmas-loving team principal Hoho Wolff, while Reindeer Fur-rari would be led by Fred-nosed-reindeer Vasseur.
James Carols would retain his place at Williams (couldn't think of one), Red (and Green) Bull would head into the season with Laurent Mektrees, and Al-pine needles would of course be led by none other than Flavoursome Brie-atore.
Complete 2025 driver lineup
Kimi Antonelfie (Myrrh-cedes) Val-turkey Bottas (Myrrh-cedes)
Rudolph Barrichello (Reindeer Fur-rrari) Lewis Boxing Day Ham-ilton (Reindeer Fur-rrari)
Oscar Pias-tree (McLaren) Landsnow Snowrris (McLaren)
Holly Bearman (Ghost of Christmas Haas) Esteban Christmas Socks-on (Ghost of Christmas Haas)
Franco Colapintsonchristmaseve (Al-pine needles) Mick Schu-cracker (Al-pine needles)
Liam Lawson of God (Racing Stuffing Balls) Yuki Tsnowda (Racing Stuffing Balls)
Lance Christmas Day Stroll (Aston Sprout-Fartin) Fernando Alonsnow (Aston Sprout-Fartin)
Nigel Tinsell (Williams) Carlos Sainz-ta Claus (Williams)
St Nicolas Hulkenberg (Audecorations) Gabriel Bortolet it snow (Audecorations)
And with that, we'll stop. Wishing you all a Merry Walker Christmas and a Happy New Year!
