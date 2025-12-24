close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
lando norris, lewis hamilton, max verstappen, christmas, socials

Our essential Christmas F1 driver lineup

Our essential Christmas F1 driver lineup

Chris Deeley
lando norris, lewis hamilton, max verstappen, christmas, socials

'Twas the night before Christmas and not a creature was stirring.

Except for us, trying to think of endless Formula 1-based Christmas puns to create a complete F1 grid.

Firstly, let's start with some team names and who would be in charge, although they're probably all driving home for Christmas by now. Don't worry, it gets worse...

Christmas F1 teams

Myrhh-cedes would be looking to get back to winning ways under their Christmas-loving team principal Hoho Wolff, while Reindeer Fur-rari would be led by Fred-nosed-reindeer Vasseur.

James Carols would retain his place at Williams (couldn't think of one), Red (and Green) Bull would head into the season with Laurent Mektrees, and Al-pine needles would of course be led by none other than Flavoursome Brie-atore.

Complete 2025 driver lineup

Kimi Antonelfie (Myrrh-cedes) Val-turkey Bottas (Myrrh-cedes)

Rudolph Barrichello (Reindeer Fur-rrari) Lewis Boxing Day Ham-ilton (Reindeer Fur-rrari)

Oscar Pias-tree (McLaren) Landsnow Snowrris (McLaren)

Holly Bearman (Ghost of Christmas Haas) Esteban Christmas Socks-on (Ghost of Christmas Haas)

Franco Colapintsonchristmaseve (Al-pine needles) Mick Schu-cracker (Al-pine needles)

Liam Lawson of God (Racing Stuffing Balls) Yuki Tsnowda (Racing Stuffing Balls)

Lance Christmas Day Stroll (Aston Sprout-Fartin) Fernando Alonsnow (Aston Sprout-Fartin)

Nigel Tinsell (Williams) Carlos Sainz-ta Claus (Williams)

St Nicolas Hulkenberg (Audecorations) Gabriel Bortolet it snow (Audecorations)

And with that, we'll stop. Wishing you all a Merry Walker Christmas and a Happy New Year!

READ MORE: Hamilton got just one piece of advice before his Ferrari move

Related

F1

Latest News

Iconic F1 track covered in SNOW
Formula 1

Iconic F1 track covered in SNOW

  • Yesterday 23:08
Our essential Christmas F1 driver lineup
Formula 1

Our essential Christmas F1 driver lineup

  • Yesterday 21:07
Can you guess Lewis Hamilton's ideal Christmas dinner?
Formula 1

Can you guess Lewis Hamilton's ideal Christmas dinner?

  • Yesterday 19:36
Lewis Hamilton in 2028? Ferrari F1 contract extension revealed
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton in 2028? Ferrari F1 contract extension revealed

  • Yesterday 18:01
F1 champion received 'hate mail' after bad mouthing Ferrari
Formula 1

F1 champion received 'hate mail' after bad mouthing Ferrari

  • December 23, 2025 23:05
Will Hamilton attend OSCARS? Academy Awards shortlist announced
Formula 1

Will Hamilton attend OSCARS? Academy Awards shortlist announced

  • December 23, 2025 21:04
More news

Most read

F1 star at risk of race ban after FIA punishment
2.500+ views

F1 star at risk of race ban after FIA punishment

  • 11 december
 NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026

NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026

  • 5 december
 NASCAR Today: Legendary owners react to 23XI legal agreement as Cup Series team joins new series

NASCAR Today: Legendary owners react to 23XI legal agreement as Cup Series team joins new series

  • 13 december
 Chase Elliott caused major NASCAR concern among executives

Chase Elliott caused major NASCAR concern among executives

  • 10 december
 Iconic US Air Force and NASCAR tradition set to continue at Daytona 500

Iconic US Air Force and NASCAR tradition set to continue at Daytona 500

  • 13 december
 NASCAR champion Kyle Larson scoops another 2025 trophy

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson scoops another 2025 trophy

  • 21 december

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x