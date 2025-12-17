Hollywood star 'offered' F1 seat

Change your timezone:

Hollywood star and lead in the F1 Movie, Damson Idris, was offered a real-life seat in Formula 1.

Idris starred alongside Brad Pitt (Sonny Hayes) as Joshua Pearce at the fictional APX-GP team, and since being released F1 has grossed $631.5million globally.

In a recent appearance on Capital XTRA Breakfast, Idris revealed just how good he got behind the wheel of the modified F2 car (that posed as an F1 car) and claimed he was offered training to become a racing driver.

“By the end of it, Luciano Bacheta and Craig Dolby and all of our stunt team were like, ‘Yo, you guys could compete!” said Idris.

“It's actually funny, because one guy – I can't say his name – but he was like a team owner or something. He was like, ‘Hey, if you want to get into F1, I could pay for your training and stuff.’ And I was sitting like, ‘Mmm, I mean, like, acting…' Maybe I could be a race car driver!’ So that is cool."

Idris on Hamilton

“And he was the one that fought for the representation of the movie and was really sold on making this movie appear how he wants the world of Formula 1 to look.

"And that innovation is already kind of seeping into the sport already, and they're thinking of ways to involve more people in the sport from different backgrounds and ethnicities and genders and everything. So, I think it's really great. And hopefully in the future, you know, we have some female drivers on the grid as well.”

