Lando Norris offered test drive for rival series

Former Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner has extended an invitation to Formula 1’s latest world champion to try out with his MotoGP outfit.

After being relieved of his role as Haas team principal ahead of the 2024 season, Steiner made occasional appearances in the F1 paddock as a commentator and post-race interviewer before transitioning into a new role in top-level motorcycle racing.

Now 60, the Italian is the co-owner and CEO of the Red Bull KTM Tech3 MotoGP team, having headed a consortium that purchased the team in September 2025, and he has since offered Lando Norris the chance to ride, reflecting Norris’ long-standing interest in MotoGP.

The British star may be F1's newest champion but his first motorsport passion was MotoGP thanks to the admiration he had for his childhood hero, Valentino Rossi.

Norris has made no secret of the impact Rossi had on his desire to become a successful racer despite pivoting to focus on four wheels instead of two in his own career.

Steiner issues Norris MotoGP invite

The ex-F1 boss then drew an amusing comparison between his bike and the F1 machinery Norris pilots, saying: "It's the same colour as well, papaya, orange, very close," he joked.

But Steiner went on to issue a more sincere invitation for Norris to test drive a MotoGP bike, saying: "We can invite him. He can come along and ride the bike, we will find a way to make that happen if that's what he's jealous of.

"He should be jealous of the seven championships!" Steiner said, before clarifying: "Lando, you're welcome to ride our bike next year sometime, [I'm] actually going to speak with his father in Abu Dhabi, it's a good idea."

But there could be one small issue and that is whether McLaren are willing to risk injuring their reigning champion.

Steiner noted this, concluding the invitation with: "I don't know if Zak Brown is happy if he's riding a motorbike."

