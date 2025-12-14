Jeffrey Dean Morgan SLAMS Zak Brown for McLaren driver treatment
Jeffrey Dean Morgan SLAMS Zak Brown for McLaren driver treatment
Hollywood actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan has called McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown a 'weanie', while talking about a conspiracy theory about McLaren driver favouritism.
Lando Norris became the 35th different F1 world champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last weekend, beating both Max Verstappen and team-mate Oscar Piastri to the title.
There has been plenty of conspiracy theories circulating in 2025 about a potential favouritism of Norris over Piastri throughout the season, but nevertheless, nothing could prepare the team for Morgan's somewhat unhinged F1 takedown after the race, with The Walking Dead and Watchmen star hitting out at papaya rules.
'Zak Brown is a weanie!'
Not only content to tear down McLaren, Morgan also branded Brown a 'weanie' and even went as far as to suggest Piastri should move teams.
“Zak Brown is such a weanie. Screws up his own team but only cries about EVERYTHING else. Figure out your own s*** dude. Feel bad for Piastri. Hope he bails," he wrote on X.
“Again. Zak brown deserves s*** all. Trophy for boning Oscar is about it. God I hope Piastri tells him to shove it where the sun don’t shine. Papaya rules my a**. Lando rules perhaps.”
