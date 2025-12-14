close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Zak Brown, McLaren, British GP, 2025

Jeffrey Dean Morgan SLAMS Zak Brown for McLaren driver treatment

Jeffrey Dean Morgan SLAMS Zak Brown for McLaren driver treatment

Sheona Mountford
Zak Brown, McLaren, British GP, 2025

Hollywood actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan has called McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown a 'weanie', while talking about a conspiracy theory about McLaren driver favouritism.

Lando Norris became the 35th different F1 world champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last weekend, beating both Max Verstappen and team-mate Oscar Piastri to the title.

There has been plenty of conspiracy theories circulating in 2025 about a potential favouritism of Norris over Piastri throughout the season, but nevertheless, nothing could prepare the team for Morgan's somewhat unhinged F1 takedown after the race, with The Walking Dead and Watchmen star hitting out at papaya rules.

'Zak Brown is a weanie!'

Not only content to tear down McLaren, Morgan also branded Brown a 'weanie' and even went as far as to suggest Piastri should move teams.

“Zak Brown is such a weanie. Screws up his own team but only cries about EVERYTHING else. Figure out your own s*** dude. Feel bad for Piastri. Hope he bails," he wrote on X.

“Again. Zak brown deserves s*** all. Trophy for boning Oscar is about it. God I hope Piastri tells him to shove it where the sun don’t shine. Papaya rules my a**. Lando rules perhaps.”

READ MORE: Hamilton got just one piece of advice before his Ferrari move

Related

F1 McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Zak Brown

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton AND Charles Leclerc to leave Ferrari?
F1

Lewis Hamilton AND Charles Leclerc to leave Ferrari?

  • 24 minutes ago
Jeffrey Dean Morgan SLAMS Zak Brown for McLaren driver treatment
F1

Jeffrey Dean Morgan SLAMS Zak Brown for McLaren driver treatment

  • 2 hours ago
Christian Horner's 'takeover' plan revealed by former colleague
Red Bull

Christian Horner's 'takeover' plan revealed by former colleague

  • Today 17:00
The numbers that prove F1's popularity in the US
F1 2025

The numbers that prove F1's popularity in the US

  • Yesterday 23:00
Smashing TVs thanks to Lewis Hamilton - meet Max Verstappen's new team-mate
Red Bull

Smashing TVs thanks to Lewis Hamilton - meet Max Verstappen's new team-mate

  • Yesterday 21:00
'I still have a dream' - Lewis Hamilton isn't giving up on Ferrari
Ferrari

'I still have a dream' - Lewis Hamilton isn't giving up on Ferrari

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news

Most read

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole
2.500+ views

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole

  • 28 november
 F1 star at risk of race ban after FIA punishment
2.500+ views

F1 star at risk of race ban after FIA punishment

  • 11 december
 Fernando Alonso urges FIA to reconsider Las Vegas GP after raising safety concerns
2.500+ views

Fernando Alonso urges FIA to reconsider Las Vegas GP after raising safety concerns

  • 26 november
 NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026

NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026

  • 5 december
 NASCAR Today: Legendary owners react to 23XI legal agreement as Cup Series team joins new series

NASCAR Today: Legendary owners react to 23XI legal agreement as Cup Series team joins new series

  • Yesterday 13:01
 Chase Elliott caused major NASCAR concern among executives

Chase Elliott caused major NASCAR concern among executives

  • 10 december

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x