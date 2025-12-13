'I still have a dream' - Lewis Hamilton isn't giving up on Ferrari
F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton is still confident that he can win a title with his new team, Ferrari.
Although the 40-year-old may no longer view the Scuderia as 'new' after completing his first full year in red, his championship triumphs and most of his grand prix victories remain strongly tied to his time with Mercedes.
That’s because the F1 icon endured a winless debut season with Ferrari, managing just a single podium finish in 2025 at the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race.
His team-mate Charles Leclerc however made seven grand prix podium appearances this year, but despite the relative success of the Monegasque driver, Ferrari still finished the season way down in P4 in the constructors' championship.
But both Leclerc and his British team-mate are no strangers to struggle in the sport and will be hoping that the Scuderia can hit the ground running with the introduction of new regulations in 2026.
Hamilton: 'I still have a dream'
But Hamilton has now shut down talks of retirement and reaffirmed his commitment to bringing both he and Ferrari back to championship contention.
Speaking after the final grand prix of the year, Hamilton told media in Abu Dhabi that he was paying no attention to those who suggested he should call time on his career.
“It's the love for what you do, it's the love for racing,” he said.
“I've got amazing support from people around me, my fans. It's that constant keeping an eye on the dream.
"I still have a dream that I hold hope in my heart for and that's what I work towards.”
