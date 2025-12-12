Lewis Hamilton has just been shown the path to retirement, by his dad
Lewis Hamilton has just been shown the path to retirement, by his dad
Lewis Hamilton might well have been handed a possible post-racing retirement plan by his father, Anthony Hamilton.
Hamilton’s first year with Ferrari, after making the switch to Maranello in January, proved challenging to say the least. The 40-year-old went the entire 2025 season without a single grand prix podium and ended the year only sixth in the drivers’ standings.
He is set for at least one more season with Ferrari in 2026, when new regulations might give both him and the team a better chance to fight closer to the front.
At the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton revealed that both his father Anthony and his mother Carmen Larbalestier had helped him to get through the season, and now it appears his father may just have his son's post-F1 interests at heart.
Anthony Hamilton has registered a new company as evidenced by the GOV.UK website, titled 'HybridV10'.
While there's no evidence that his son Lewis is going to have anything to do with this new venture, the timing of it suggests that it could be a new project for the Brit to focus on in later years, and the company has been listed under 'television programme production activities, advertising agencies, and other sports activities.'
Hamilton's off-track ventures
Of course, there's no doubt that Hamilton has plenty of business and charitable ventures to keep him busy whenever he does opt to call time on his career.
The seven-time world champion set up his own charity, Mission 44, back in 2021 which seeks to drive change so that every young person can thrive in school and access great careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).
That project has been gaining more and more traction, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently meeting with Hamilton to discuss how children can be better supported in schools across the country.
On top of his charitable ventures, Hamilton also runs a few businesses, including a non-alcoholic tequila brand named Almave, and film production company Dawn Apollo Films.
READ MORE: Hamilton 'thinks about Abu Dhabi 2021 EVERY day'
Related
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton has just been shown the path to retirement, by his dad
- 11 minutes ago
Lando Norris F1 title win sparks calls for protest
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari mega bucks revealed - but he's still not the highest-paid
- Today 19:00
Cadillac star caught out by FIA rule change
- Today 17:00
Helmut Marko releases statement on Red Bull departure reason
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 to see ANOTHER rule change for 2026 season
- Yesterday 21:00
Most read
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole
- 28 november
F1 star at risk of race ban after FIA punishment
- Yesterday 17:00
Fernando Alonso urges FIA to reconsider Las Vegas GP after raising safety concerns
- 26 november
NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026
- 5 december
Chase Elliott caused major NASCAR concern among executives
- 10 december
NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson
- 28 november