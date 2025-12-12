Lewis Hamilton has just been shown the path to retirement, by his dad

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton might well have been handed a possible post-racing retirement plan by his father, Anthony Hamilton.

Hamilton’s first year with Ferrari, after making the switch to Maranello in January, proved challenging to say the least. The 40-year-old went the entire 2025 season without a single grand prix podium and ended the year only sixth in the drivers’ standings.

He is set for at least one more season with Ferrari in 2026, when new regulations might give both him and the team a better chance to fight closer to the front.

At the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton revealed that both his father Anthony and his mother Carmen Larbalestier had helped him to get through the season, and now it appears his father may just have his son's post-F1 interests at heart.

Anthony Hamilton has registered a new company as evidenced by the GOV.UK website, titled 'HybridV10'.

While there's no evidence that his son Lewis is going to have anything to do with this new venture, the timing of it suggests that it could be a new project for the Brit to focus on in later years, and the company has been listed under 'television programme production activities, advertising agencies, and other sports activities.'

Hamilton's off-track ventures

Of course, there's no doubt that Hamilton has plenty of business and charitable ventures to keep him busy whenever he does opt to call time on his career.

The seven-time world champion set up his own charity, Mission 44, back in 2021 which seeks to drive change so that every young person can thrive in school and access great careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

That project has been gaining more and more traction, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently meeting with Hamilton to discuss how children can be better supported in schools across the country.

On top of his charitable ventures, Hamilton also runs a few businesses, including a non-alcoholic tequila brand named Almave, and film production company Dawn Apollo Films.

