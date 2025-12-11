close global

﻿
F1 star at risk of race ban after FIA punishment

Sheona Mountford
F1 driver Ollie Bearman was handed a penalty by the FIA stewards at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, bringing him a step nearer to a potential race ban.

The Haas rookie was given a five-second time penalty after making more than one defensive change of direction while battling Lance Stroll.

While protecting his position heading into Turn 9, the Briton moved across the track several times, violating Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2(b) of the International Sporting Code.

Following the penalty, Bearman finished the Abu Dhabi GP down in P12 and outside of the points, while also receiving an additional penalty point for the manoeuvre.

Bearman's penalty points total is now 10, which means he is two points away from a race ban with none set to expire until next May at the earliest.

F1 penalty points after Abu Dhabi GP

Alongside Bearman, Liam Lawson, Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda also left Abu Dhabi with an extra penalty point to their name.

Stroll received a five-second time penalty and a penalty point for the same reason as Bearman, changing direction on more than one occasion when he battled Carlos Sainz on the straight heading into Turn 9.

Lawson was awarded five-seconds and a penalty point for erratic driving, while Tsunoda defence of Lando Norris – pushing the Brit off track where he was forced to overtake – obtained him a five-second time penalty and a penalty point.

Here are how the penalty points stand after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!

Driver Team Penalty Points
Ollie Bearman Haas 10
Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 8
Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 6
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 6
Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 4
Carlos Sainz Williams 4
Oscar Piastri McLaren 4
Max Verstappen Red Bull 3
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 3
Alex Albon Williams 3
Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 2
Pierre Gasly Alpine 2
Esteban Ocon Haas 1
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1
Franco Colapinto Alpine 1
George Russell Mercedes 0
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0
Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 0
Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 0
Lando Norris McLaren 0

