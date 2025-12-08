F1 champion Lando Norris avoids FIA disqualification scare

Change your timezone:

Lando Norris fans can relax, as the freshly crowned Formula 1 champion successfully cleared all of the FIA’s post-race inspections following Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen threw everything into defending his title at the Yas Marina circuit, taking pole and going on to win the race, but ultimately Norris edged him out in the standings by just two points.

The British driver only needed a podium finish to seal the deal, and he delivered, crossing the line in third place just behind his team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Still this is F1, a sport not immune to last minute twists and surprises once the chequered flag is waved, and the FIA still needed to complete their post-race scrutineering.

Amongst a whole host of checks, the plank and skid wear was inspected on Norris’ car, alongside fellow top four finishers Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc.

The fears of Las Vegas lingered for McLaren, but according to the FIA technical delegate’s report: “All car weights and the items checked were found to be in conformity with the 2025 FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations.”

Thankfully for everyone involved, Pandora’s Box was not opened and Norris’ championship crown was not taken from him and balanced back atop Max Verstappen’s cranium.

F1 2025 title goes Norris’ way

Norris is now the 35th different F1 champion and the 11th British driver to add his name to the history books, ending McLaren’s 17-year drivers’ title drought.

Following the British driver’s emotional post-race celebrations, Norris spoke in length to the media about his maiden title victory and highlighted he was proud to do it his own way.

“I feel like I have just managed to win it the way I wanted to win it, which was not by being someone I’m not,” Norris said.

“Not trying to be as aggressive as Max or as forceful as other champions might have been in the past, I’m happy. I just won it my way – by being a fair driver, by trying to be an honest driver.

"At times, could I have been more aggressive and got off the brakes and had a few people over? I certainly could have done. Is that the way I want to go racing? Is that me? It’s not.”

