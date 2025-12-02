Change your timezone:

Red Bull have confirmed their 2026 driver lineup where Isack Hadjar will race alongside Max Verstappen, while F1 star Yuki Tsunoda has been sacked.

The Frenchman replaces Tsunoda, who has been relegated to Red Bull's test and reserve driver for next year. Hadjar's seat alongside Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls has been filled by F2 star Arvid Lindblad.

New Red Bull man Hadjar has picked up 51 points so far this season, eclipsing both Lawson (38) and Tsunoda (33) – and, indeed, surpassing both drivers' career highs.

He also took advantage of a chaotic Dutch Grand Prix to claim Racing Bulls' first podium since 2021, back when they were called AlphaTauri.

Tsunoda won't be on 2026 grid

"Everyone in the sport would agree it is impossible not to like Yuki, his personality is infectious, and he has become a very special part of the Red Bull family. On behalf of everyone at Red Bull, I thank him for what he has contributed so far and we know he will provide invaluable support to the 2026 projects moving forwards.

"As for Isack, in his first F1 season, he has displayed great maturity and proved to be a quick learner. Most importantly, he has demonstrated the raw speed that is the number one requirement in this sport.

"We believe Isack can thrive alongside Max and produce the magic on track! 2026 will be a huge challenge for the Team and for Red Bull Ford Powertrains, these are exciting times, and I am looking forward to seeing what we can do together.”

Hadjar added: “I’m so grateful to Oracle Red Bull Racing for giving me the opportunity and trust to race at the highest level of Formula 1. After all the hard work I have put in since joining the junior team, it’s such a great reward. I’ve had many ups and downs throughout my career, and they kept believing and pushing me.

"This year with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has been absolutely amazing, I’ve learnt a lot and secured a maiden podium. I feel I’m much better as a racing driver and a person, due to the Team‘s support and preparation. I feel ready to go to Oracle Red Bull Racing and I am happy and proud they feel the same. It’s an awesome move, to work with the best and learn from Max is something I can’t wait for."

