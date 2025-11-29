F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The first points of the Qatar Grand Prix weekend will be handed out this morning (Saturday, November 29) after a 23-lap sprint race, which will provide an early indication of what to expect in Sunday's grand prix.
Lando Norris simply needs to leave the weekend having collected two more points than rivals Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen in order to be celebrating his first world championship.
Another scenario would see him only outscore them by one point, but winning the grand prix, a scenario that would involve him losing out heavily to his two rivals in the sprint race.
With eight points on offer for the winner, the Qatar GP sprint race could be crucial in deciding which way the championship will go, with Norris currently leading Verstappen and Piastri by 24 points.
Here's how you can catch Saturday's sprint action from Qatar in your region!
What time is the F1 sprint race today?
This means that the session gets underway at 9am (ET) in the United States.
Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:
Sprint race start times - Saturday, November 29
Local Time (AST): 5pm
United States Eastern (ET):9am
United States Central (CT):8am
United States Mountain (MT):7am
United States Pacific (PT):6am
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix sessions will be shown live on ESPN.
The sprint is set to be shown live on ESPN2, with coverage getting underway at 8:55am ET.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Mexico: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
Related
Latest News
F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 hours ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole
- Yesterday 19:33
F1 Results Today: Piastri and Norris fire warning shot to Max Verstappen in title battle
- Yesterday 15:54
Max Verstappen hints at F1 exit if 2026 fears confirmed
- Yesterday 17:29
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Yesterday 13:01
McLaren boss wants major F1 rule change after Las Vegas disqualification
- Yesterday 10:01
Most read
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole
- Yesterday 19:33
Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster
- 10 november
Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive
- 10 november
NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson
- Yesterday 12:20
F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history
- 16 november
NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026
- 20 november