F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The first points of the Qatar Grand Prix weekend will be handed out this morning (Saturday, November 29) after a 23-lap sprint race, which will provide an early indication of what to expect in Sunday's grand prix.

Lando Norris simply needs to leave the weekend having collected two more points than rivals Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen in order to be celebrating his first world championship.

Another scenario would see him only outscore them by one point, but winning the grand prix, a scenario that would involve him losing out heavily to his two rivals in the sprint race.

With eight points on offer for the winner, the Qatar GP sprint race could be crucial in deciding which way the championship will go, with Norris currently leading Verstappen and Piastri by 24 points.

Here's how you can catch Saturday's sprint action from Qatar in your region!

What time is the F1 sprint race today?

This means that the session gets underway at 9am (ET) in the United States.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Sprint race start times - Saturday, November 29

Local Time (AST): 5pm

United States Eastern (ET):9am

United States Central (CT):8am

United States Mountain (MT):7am

United States Pacific (PT):6am



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix sessions will be shown live on ESPN.

The sprint is set to be shown live on ESPN2, with coverage getting underway at 8:55am ET.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Mexico: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

