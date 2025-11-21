F1 Results Today: Championship contenders take to Vegas streets for first joust
F1 is back in the desert, with cars taking to the streets of Las Vegas for free practice ahead of this weekend's key race.
The first session in Vegas often throws up an unusual order on the timesheets, with teams focusing more on clearing the track and getting their cars dialled in than topping the boards.
As if to illustrate that point, Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda set the three fastest times of the session, with the championship contenders slotting into the pack behind them.
Neither of McLaren's title-challenging drivers had flawless sessions, with Lando Norris tapping the wall on corner exit and Oscar Piastri overcooking a corner and heading through a run-off area.
As the ten teams tested out various downforce settings out in the Nevada desert, they also cleared the first of the natural debris off the track; the only one of the season which has its normal day-to-day traffic on it in the daytime between sessions.
F1 FP1 Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:34.802
|2
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.166s
|3
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.269s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.307s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.377s
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.456s
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.497s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.648s
|9
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.732s
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.736s
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.759s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.787s
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.907s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.944s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.092s
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.188s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.321s
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.368s
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.596s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.956s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Practice continues in Vegas with FP2 later on Thursday, 20th November at 8pm (local time, PT) or 11pm ET. To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.
