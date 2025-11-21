close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
McLaren's Piastri and Norris with concerned expressions in front of an edited US-flag backdrop

F1 Results Today: Championship contenders take to Vegas streets for first joust

F1 Results Today: Championship contenders take to Vegas streets for first joust

Chris Deeley
McLaren's Piastri and Norris with concerned expressions in front of an edited US-flag backdrop

F1 is back in the desert, with cars taking to the streets of Las Vegas for free practice ahead of this weekend's key race.

The first session in Vegas often throws up an unusual order on the timesheets, with teams focusing more on clearing the track and getting their cars dialled in than topping the boards.

As if to illustrate that point, Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda set the three fastest times of the session, with the championship contenders slotting into the pack behind them.

Neither of McLaren's title-challenging drivers had flawless sessions, with Lando Norris tapping the wall on corner exit and Oscar Piastri overcooking a corner and heading through a run-off area.

As the ten teams tested out various downforce settings out in the Nevada desert, they also cleared the first of the natural debris off the track; the only one of the season which has its normal day-to-day traffic on it in the daytime between sessions.

F1 FP1 Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Charles LeclercFerrari1:34.802
2Alex AlbonWilliams+0.166s
3Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.269s
4Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.307s
5Carlos SainzWilliams+0.377s
6Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.456s
7Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.497s
8Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.648s
9George RussellMercedes+0.732s
10Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.736s
11Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.759s
12Pierre GaslyAlpine+0.787s
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.907s
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.944s
15Lance StrollAston Martin+1.092s
16Oliver BearmanHaas+1.188s
17Esteban OconHaas+1.321s
18Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.368s
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.596s
20Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.956s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Practice continues in Vegas with FP2 later on Thursday, 20th November at 8pm (local time, PT) or 11pm ET. To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Standings: Huge title favorite emerges after chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix

Related

Formula 1

Latest News

F1 Results Today: Red flag flies at Las Vegas GP as troubling track issues resurface
Formula 1

F1 Results Today: Red flag flies at Las Vegas GP as troubling track issues resurface

  • 32 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Championship contenders take to Vegas streets for first joust
Formula 1

F1 Results Today: Championship contenders take to Vegas streets for first joust

  • Today 02:52
Williams F1's 'striking' new look for 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Formula 1

Williams F1's 'striking' new look for 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 19:01
F1 Practice Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix start times, schedule, and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1

F1 Practice Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix start times, schedule, and how to watch live on TV

  • Yesterday 15:00
Las Vegas weather is breaking records ahead of big F1 race
Formula 1

Las Vegas weather is breaking records ahead of big F1 race

  • November 18, 2025 23:55
The FBI is planning a major operation for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Formula 1

The FBI is planning a major operation for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • November 18, 2025 15:55
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster
2.500+ views

Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster

  • 10 november
 Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive

Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive

  • 10 november
 F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history

F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history

  • 16 november
 NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026

NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026

  • Yesterday 00:59
 Ferrari boss on the hotseat after attacking Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari boss on the hotseat after attacking Lewis Hamilton

  • 18 november
 Sebastian Vettel opens up on failed Red Bull return talks

Sebastian Vettel opens up on failed Red Bull return talks

  • 13 november

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x