Las Vegas weather is breaking records ahead of big F1 race

All eyes are on the weather forecast for Las Vegas as F1 prepares to hit The Strip again - and already records are being broken.

The third iteration of the race around the streets of Las Vegas takes place this weekend, with action on track scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

A huge fight for the title is reaching its conclusion between Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, with the latter now holding a 24-point lead at the top after a brilliant Brazilian GP weekend.

But, there has been much concern over the weather forecast for the showpiece event in Vegas, with cold temperatures for the night sessions expected, and there being the potential for some rain throughout the three-day event.

And on Saturday, just seven days out from the grand prix which takes place on Saturday night local time (6am Sunday GMT), parts of the Nevada city experienced record rainfall.

What is the weather forecast for Las Vegas?

So far in 2025, Vegas has received 3.98 inches of precipitation, which is higher than the average for this time of year. The valley normally receives an average of 3.57 inches by this time of the year.

There are cold temperatures forecast for the weekend, but there was the same for the two previous iterations of the event too, and it didn't cause the kind of tyre problems that some teams were worried about, despite it being the coldest event on the F1 calendar.

The glamorous track takes drivers along the famous Strip in Vegas, meaning the partial closures of many businesses and roads in that part of Vegas for the race weekend.

Nonetheless, it has been seen as somewhat of a success in its opening two years for F1, with drivers seemingly enjoying the track and Max Verstappen and George Russell taking the two previous victories.

Let's hope that concerns about the weather - including some fan fears about snow which turned out to be fake news - don't materialise and we get a dry weekend's running at the high-speed track.

