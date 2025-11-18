Ferrari boss on the hotseat after attacking Lewis Hamilton
It is now just over a week since Ferrari boss John Elkann publicly trashed his F1 drivers, and fair to say his comments have not been well received.
Elkann caused global headlines after a dismal Brazilian Grand Prix weekend for the underperforming Scuderia, saying Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc need to focus more on driving and "talk less". Ouch.
Now, Sky Sports Germany pundit and former driver Ralf Schumacher has addressed these comments and attempted to dissect the impetus behind them, suggesting that he is ‘under pressure’ for signing Hamilton.
"The way he said it, completely unemotional, was deliberate and very serious,” Schumacher said.
“We know John Elkann, this wasn't flippant at all; things are really heating up. Expectations are high, and logically, he's made some decisions, like signing Lewis Hamilton, which are now putting him under internal pressure, hence this statement."
Did Elkann make a mistake signing Lewis Hamilton?
Hamilton is yet to score a single podium with Ferrari and compared to his team-mate’s seven in 2025, is considerably behind Charles Leclerc.
While no official salary for Hamilton has been confirmed, he is expected to be earning $60million in his first year at Ferrari with very few results to show from his debut season.
With young talents such as Ollie Bearman shining this season, it has called into question Hamilton’s remaining lifespan in the sport with an exit predicted as early as the 2027 season.
READ MORE: Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive
