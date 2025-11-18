close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Lewis Hamilton looks far from impressed at Ferrari chairman John Elkann

Ferrari boss on the hotseat after attacking Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari boss on the hotseat after attacking Lewis Hamilton

Sheona Mountford
Lewis Hamilton looks far from impressed at Ferrari chairman John Elkann

It is now just over a week since Ferrari boss John Elkann publicly trashed his F1 drivers, and fair to say his comments have not been well received.

Elkann caused global headlines after a dismal Brazilian Grand Prix weekend for the underperforming Scuderia, saying Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc need to focus more on driving and "talk less". Ouch.

Now, Sky Sports Germany pundit and former driver Ralf Schumacher has addressed these comments and attempted to dissect the impetus behind them, suggesting that he is ‘under pressure’ for signing Hamilton.

"The way he said it, completely unemotional, was deliberate and very serious,” Schumacher said.

“We know John Elkann, this wasn't flippant at all; things are really heating up. Expectations are high, and logically, he's made some decisions, like signing Lewis Hamilton, which are now putting him under internal pressure, hence this statement."

Did Elkann make a mistake signing Lewis Hamilton?

Hamilton is yet to score a single podium with Ferrari and compared to his team-mate’s seven in 2025, is considerably behind Charles Leclerc.

While no official salary for Hamilton has been confirmed, he is expected to be earning $60million in his first year at Ferrari with very few results to show from his debut season.

With young talents such as Ollie Bearman shining this season, it has called into question Hamilton’s remaining lifespan in the sport with an exit predicted as early as the 2027 season.

READ MORE: Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 John Elkann

Latest News

The FBI is planning a major operation for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Formula 1

The FBI is planning a major operation for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • Today 15:55
Ferrari boss on the hotseat after attacking Lewis Hamilton
Formula 1

Ferrari boss on the hotseat after attacking Lewis Hamilton

  • Today 14:55
Las Vegas hotel prices will surprise you as F1 hits The Strip again
Formula 1

Las Vegas hotel prices will surprise you as F1 hits The Strip again

  • Today 13:56
Max Verstappen ended his mom's racing career
Formula 1

Max Verstappen ended his mom's racing career

  • Today 12:56
McLaren boss says Christian Horner 'changed' over long relationship
Formula 1

McLaren boss says Christian Horner 'changed' over long relationship

  • Today 01:12
Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 weather forecast - Cold, rainy and dark
Formula 1

Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 weather forecast - Cold, rainy and dark

  • Yesterday 19:35
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster
2.500+ views

Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster

  • 10 november
 Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive

Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive

  • 10 november
 Lando Norris reveals crunch McLaren talks that led to Mexico GP dominance

Lando Norris reveals crunch McLaren talks that led to Mexico GP dominance

  • 29 october
 F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history

F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history

  • 16 november
 F1 insider calls out 'harsh' Lewis Hamilton punishment

F1 insider calls out 'harsh' Lewis Hamilton punishment

  • 29 october
 Denny Hamlin gives heartbreaking update on father's health ahead of Championship race

Denny Hamlin gives heartbreaking update on father's health ahead of Championship race

  • 30 october

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x