Former F1 star claims Lewis Hamilton 'not good enough' for Ferrari

Change your timezone:

F1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has claimed that Lewis Hamilton is no longer good enough for his seat in the sport.

The seven-time world champion moved to Ferrari for the 2025 season, but has not picked up a single podium through 21 grands prix as he struggles to gel with the team.

His performances compared to team-mate Charles Leclerc have hampered Ferrari's pursuit of second in the constructors' championship, something that chairman John Elkann has recently said is still up for grabs.

In a damning statement made about both Ferrari F1 drivers, Elkann said that Hamilton and Leclerc should 'talk less' and focus on their driving, with lots being made about those comments in recent days, including from the two drivers themselves.

Now, Sky Germany pundit Schumacher has said that Elkann's comments would have come completely out of the blue for Leclerc - who's sat 66 points ahead of Hamilton and has achieved seven grand prix podiums in 2025 - but that Hamilton could have expected a rather downbeat verdict of his performances.

"If I were Charles Leclerc, I'd definitely ask what the point of this is," Schumacher told Sky Germany. "I think Leclerc is doing a fantastic job and getting the best out of both the team and himself.

"With Lewis Hamilton, it's quite clear. I believe this is the most expensive personnel decision Ferrari has made in a long time. His performance isn't up to par, and I think it was also a subtle warning to Lewis Hamilton, because Lewis has tended to be rather down this year.

"Lewis Hamilton simply isn't good enough. I think Ferrari expected more, John Elkann expected more; the name drove the share price up, but unfortunately, the results didn't."

Can Hamilton bounce back in 2026?

The 66-point gap to his Ferrari team-mate Leclerc looks insurmountable in 2025 with just three race weekends remaining, but the Brit will likely look to use the rest of this season to rebuild his confidence.

Hamilton has a contract with Ferrari that runs to the end of 2026, and he will want to prove next season that he is worthy of a contract extension with the Maranello outfit.

Getting his first grand prix podium for the Scuderia would be a start, building that rapport with the fans that he's going to need if he is ever to challenge for an eighth world championship title.

2026 sees wholesale regulation changes entering F1, which may provide an opportunity for Ferrari to make a jump on their rivals, if they can master the new power unit and car design regulations.

It also provides an opportunity for Hamilton to drive a different type of car, having struggled so much in the ground effect era. The 40-year-old has claimed just two race victories since the last major regulation changes in 2022.

While an eighth world title seems a long way off, Hamilton would love the opportunity to be able to add to his record 105 grands prix victories next season.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Standings: Huge title favorite emerges after chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix

Related