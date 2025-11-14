Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari contract set to stretch to 2027

Change your timezone:

Ferrari never publicly confirmed the length of Lewis Hamilton's contract, but an F1 insider has now given his information on the deal.

The seven-time world champion was announced as the Scuderia's driver early in 2024, with his contract officially starting in 2025 as two of the sport's biggest names combined.

But instead year 1 of the ‘Hamilton Project’ has been a disaster - no Grand Prix wins, no podiums and just 148 points in the drivers' championship standings. A massive 242 behind the current leader Lando Norris.

Hamilton described his Italian experience so far as ‘a nightmare’ after failing to finish the Brazilian Grand Prix, and on Monday the relationship between team and driver appeared to really sour.

Ferrari chairman John Elkann unleashed an astonishing blast aimed at his drivers (Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc), saying they need to ‘focus more and talk less’.

When the former Mercedes star announced his move to Maranello, it was termed ‘a multi-year deal’. But now we have new information that appears to suggest how many years.

How long is Hamilton's Ferrari contract?

BBC correspondent Andrew Benson touched on the topic during a Q and A with readers following Sunday’s action in Interlagos.

He wrote: “As for his future, Ferrari have not said how long his contract is. But I have been hearing for a while that Hamilton is on a firm three-year deal at Ferrari - ie, to the end of 2027 - and an exchange he had with the media in Brazil did seem to confirm this.

“He was asked when he expected to start negotiations on a new contract, and he replied: "I have a pretty long contract. Normally, when you do a contract, it's usually the year before (it ends) you start to talk about it. I'm a little bit far from that right now."

“He was asked whether that meant he would be doing so next year, and he replied: "No."

So if Hamilton’s statement is what it appears to be, and Benson's sources are right, this troubled union of iconic brands has at least two more years to run. Leclerc meanwhile is reportedly under contract through 2029.

Elkann’s comments on Monday put his drivers very much on the hotseat, and it also had the team’s fanbase raging about the apparent disrespect he showed.

Things are very messy in Maranello right now, and this is a story which could run and run. Pass the popcorn pasta.

