Lando Norris continued a dominant Brazilian Grand Prix weekend on Saturday, adding another qualifying win to his earlier sprint race victory.

The McLaren star also saw his number of challengers effectively fall from two to one, with the trailing Max Verstappen only able to go 16th fastest to start on the eighth row of the grid.

Having crashed out of the sprint earlier on Saturday, Oscar Piastri only managed to qualify in P4 after a late push from Kimi Antonelli saw the Mercedes rookie secure his spot on the front row for Sunday's race.

Meanwhile, Verstappen was ruled out of the session in Q1 for the first time since Sochi in 2021. The four-time champion will start Sunday's race from P16 in a devastating blow to his 2025 title chances.

His struggling team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was also ruled out early on and will line up P19 for the the Brazilian GP in the first double Q1 exit for Red Bull since the 2006 Japanese GP.

The qualifying shocks continued as seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton only managed to go 13th fastest, with team-mate Charles Leclerc once again triumphing over the Brit having crossed the line third-fastest in Q3.

After suffering a huge double crash in the sprint race, Sauber continued to work on Gabriel Bortoleto's car during Q1, but were unable to send him out in time. As a result, the Brazilian star failed to get out on track but will likely be allowed to start Sunday's race.

Here are the full results from the Brazilian GP qualifying at Interlagos.

F1 Qualifying Results: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:09.511 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.174s 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.294s 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.375s 5 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.420s 6 George Russell Mercedes +0.431s 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.451s 8 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.466s 9 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.491s 10 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.528s 11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin OUT IN Q2 12 Alex Albon Williams OUT IN Q2 13 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari OUT IN Q2 14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin OUT IN Q2 15 Carlos Sainz Williams OUT IN Q2 16 Max Verstappen Red Bull OUT IN Q1 17 Esteban Ocon Haas OUT IN Q1 18 Franco Colapinto Alpine OUT IN Q1 19 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull OUT IN Q1 20 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber (OUT IN Q1)

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

