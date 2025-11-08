F1 Sprint Results: Lando Norris takes key win as title rival crashes out
F1 Sprint Results: Lando Norris takes key win as title rival crashes out
F1 championship leader Lando Norris extended his advantage to nine points on Saturday at the Brazilian Grand Prix, with a win in the sprint race.
The McLaren star gained the maximum eight points over team-mate and title rival Oscar Piastri after the Australian spun out into the wall at high speed early in the race, wrecking his afternoon – and his car.
His team-mate George Russell finished P3 with reigning champion Max Verstappen crossing the line in P4 and Charles Leclerc rounding out the top five in the first race of the weekend.
Only 18 drivers lined up on the grid ahead of Saturday's race after Carlos Sainz and Yuki Tsunoda were forced to start from the pit lane, and only 17 crossed the line after an incident in the early stages of the sprint which could seriously impact the championship order.
Chaos ensued on lap six of the 24-lap race after championship contender Piastri appeared to pick up water off the kerb, spinning straight into the barriers at Turn 3 and prompting the sprint to be red-flagged, with Nico Hulkenberg and Franco Colapinto following the Australin into the barriers.
Home hero Gabriel Bortoleto was being cheered on by the Brazilian crowd on the final lap when he also crashed out, prompting the eventful sprint to finish under yellow flag conditions.
F1 Results: Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|—
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.845s
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+2.318s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+4.423s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+16.483s
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+18.306s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+18.603s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+19.366s
|9
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+23.933s
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+29.548s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+31.000s
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+31.334s
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+38.090s
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+38.462s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+38.951s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+42.349s
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+55.456s
|DNF
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|1 LAP
|DNF
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|19 LAPS
|DNF
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|19 LAPS
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
2025 F1 drivers' championship standings
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|365
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|356
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|326
READ MORE: F1 2025 Standings: The gap between Norris, Piastri and Verstappen after Mexico Grand Prix
Related
Latest News
F1 Sprint Results: Lando Norris takes key win as title rival crashes out
- 3 hours ago
F1 star in danger of missing Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying after huge sprint wreck
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 14:04
F1 Sprint Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 02:04
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Norris tightens grip on title as Verstappen slumps at Brazilian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 20:30
F1 Results Today: McLaren stars dominate in sole practice session at Brazilian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 17:08
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen dominates McLarens to wrench title race wide open
- 19 october
NASCAR Cup Series driver shares health update after scary Talladega moment
- 20 october
Lando Norris reveals crunch McLaren talks that led to Mexico GP dominance
- 29 october
NASCAR star Chase Elliott gets brutally honest after playoff-damaging wreck at Talladega
- 20 october
F1 insider calls out 'harsh' Lewis Hamilton punishment
- 29 october
Denny Hamlin gives heartbreaking update on father's health ahead of Championship race
- 30 october