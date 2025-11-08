close global

﻿
Piastri, Hulkenberg, Colapinto, crash, Sprint, Brazil GP, 2025

F1 Sprint Results: Lando Norris takes key win as title rival crashes out

F1 Sprint Results: Lando Norris takes key win as title rival crashes out

Kerry Violet
Piastri, Hulkenberg, Colapinto, crash, Sprint, Brazil GP, 2025

F1 championship leader Lando Norris extended his advantage to nine points on Saturday at the Brazilian Grand Prix, with a win in the sprint race.

The McLaren star gained the maximum eight points over team-mate and title rival Oscar Piastri after the Australian spun out into the wall at high speed early in the race, wrecking his afternoon – and his car.

His team-mate George Russell finished P3 with reigning champion Max Verstappen crossing the line in P4 and Charles Leclerc rounding out the top five in the first race of the weekend.

Only 18 drivers lined up on the grid ahead of Saturday's race after Carlos Sainz and Yuki Tsunoda were forced to start from the pit lane, and only 17 crossed the line after an incident in the early stages of the sprint which could seriously impact the championship order.

Chaos ensued on lap six of the 24-lap race after championship contender Piastri appeared to pick up water off the kerb, spinning straight into the barriers at Turn 3 and prompting the sprint to be red-flagged, with Nico Hulkenberg and Franco Colapinto following the Australin into the barriers.

Home hero Gabriel Bortoleto was being cheered on by the Brazilian crowd on the final lap when he also crashed out, prompting the eventful sprint to finish under yellow flag conditions.

F1 Results: Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.845s
3George RussellMercedes+2.318s
4Max VerstappenRed Bull+4.423s
5Charles LeclercFerrari+16.483s
6Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+18.306s
7Lewis HamiltonFerrari+18.603s
8Pierre GaslyAlpine+19.366s
9Lance StrollAston Martin+23.933s
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+29.548s
11Esteban OconHaas+31.000s
12Oliver BearmanHaas+31.334s
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+38.090s
14Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+38.462s
15Carlos SainzWilliams+38.951s
16Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+42.349s
17Alex AlbonWilliams+55.456s
DNFGabriel BortoletoKick Sauber1 LAP
DNFOscar PiastriMcLaren19 LAPS
DNFFranco ColapintoAlpine19 LAPS

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 F1 drivers' championship standings

Driver Team Points
Lando Norris McLaren 365
Oscar Piastri McLaren 356
Max Verstappen Red Bull 326

READ MORE: F1 2025 Standings: The gap between Norris, Piastri and Verstappen after Mexico Grand Prix

