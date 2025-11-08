F1 Sprint Results: Lando Norris takes key win as title rival crashes out

Change your timezone:

F1 championship leader Lando Norris extended his advantage to nine points on Saturday at the Brazilian Grand Prix, with a win in the sprint race.

The McLaren star gained the maximum eight points over team-mate and title rival Oscar Piastri after the Australian spun out into the wall at high speed early in the race, wrecking his afternoon – and his car.

His team-mate George Russell finished P3 with reigning champion Max Verstappen crossing the line in P4 and Charles Leclerc rounding out the top five in the first race of the weekend.

Only 18 drivers lined up on the grid ahead of Saturday's race after Carlos Sainz and Yuki Tsunoda were forced to start from the pit lane, and only 17 crossed the line after an incident in the early stages of the sprint which could seriously impact the championship order.

Chaos ensued on lap six of the 24-lap race after championship contender Piastri appeared to pick up water off the kerb, spinning straight into the barriers at Turn 3 and prompting the sprint to be red-flagged, with Nico Hulkenberg and Franco Colapinto following the Australin into the barriers.

Home hero Gabriel Bortoleto was being cheered on by the Brazilian crowd on the final lap when he also crashed out, prompting the eventful sprint to finish under yellow flag conditions.

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren — 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.845s 3 George Russell Mercedes +2.318s 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +4.423s 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +16.483s 6 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +18.306s 7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +18.603s 8 Pierre Gasly Alpine +19.366s 9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +23.933s 10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +29.548s 11 Esteban Ocon Haas +31.000s 12 Oliver Bearman Haas +31.334s 13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +38.090s 14 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +38.462s 15 Carlos Sainz Williams +38.951s 16 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +42.349s 17 Alex Albon Williams +55.456s DNF Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 1 LAP DNF Oscar Piastri McLaren 19 LAPS DNF Franco Colapinto Alpine 19 LAPS

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 F1 drivers' championship standings

Driver Team Points Lando Norris McLaren 365 Oscar Piastri McLaren 356 Max Verstappen Red Bull 326

