F1 Sprint Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

The penultimate sprint race of the 2025 F1 season will take place bright and early on Saturday, November 8 at Interlagos.

Just 36 points separate the top three in the championship fight, with 33 points on offer this weekend alone ahead of the final three rounds of the season.

Lando Norris currently leads his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri by a single point in the drivers' championship, while Max Verstappen is another 35 points behind Piastri.

And it is Norris who will be starting the sprint race from pole, as he looks to further extend his advantage at the top, with eight points on offer for the sprint race winner.

Piastri will start from third behind Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, while Verstappen is all the way down in sixth, hoping to make his way through the field and start to close the gap to his two championship rivals.

F1 Sprint Race times - Brazilian Grand Prix

The first race of the Brazilian GP weekend takes place today (Saturday, November 8) at 11am local time (BRT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local Time (BRT): 11am

United States Eastern (ET): 9am

United States Central (CT): 8am

United States Mountain (MT): 7am

United States Pacific (PT): 6am



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix sprint qualifying will be shown on ESPN2.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Mexico: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Standings: The gap between Norris, Piastri and Verstappen after Mexico Grand Prix

Related