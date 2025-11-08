F1 Sprint Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The penultimate sprint race of the 2025 F1 season will take place bright and early on Saturday, November 8 at Interlagos.
Just 36 points separate the top three in the championship fight, with 33 points on offer this weekend alone ahead of the final three rounds of the season.
Lando Norris currently leads his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri by a single point in the drivers' championship, while Max Verstappen is another 35 points behind Piastri.
And it is Norris who will be starting the sprint race from pole, as he looks to further extend his advantage at the top, with eight points on offer for the sprint race winner.
Piastri will start from third behind Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, while Verstappen is all the way down in sixth, hoping to make his way through the field and start to close the gap to his two championship rivals.
F1 Sprint Race times - Brazilian Grand Prix
The first race of the Brazilian GP weekend takes place today (Saturday, November 8) at 11am local time (BRT).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local Time (BRT): 11am
United States Eastern (ET): 9am
United States Central (CT): 8am
United States Mountain (MT): 7am
United States Pacific (PT): 6am
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix sprint qualifying will be shown on ESPN2.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Mexico: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
