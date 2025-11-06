Martin Brundle names the F1 star who should be axed

Change your timezone:

Red Bull have a major decision to make regarding their F1 driver lineup for 2026 - but Sky Sports F1 analyst Martin Brundle is clear that one man should be out.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen of course is entrenched in the 'big' Red Bull team, but partnering him is proving to be the toughest gig in the sport.

The latest man to struggle in that role is Japanese star Yuki Tsunoda, who has had a miserable time since replacing Liam Lawson early in the 2025 season.

Tsunoda's form has been miserable, only claiming 25 points since being promoted alongside the mighty Dutchman in April.

Former F1 driver turned color commentator Brundle now believes Yuki has 'had his chance', but does admit there are not too many options to replace him.

Isack Hadjar and Lawson have both been in good form in the sister team at Racing Bulls, but New Zealander Lawson of course already had a chance at Red Bull and was sacked after just two races.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Arvid Lindblad was handed an official session in the RB21 at the recent Mexican Grand Prix, where he beat Tsunoda in FP1.

Speaking about the second seat at Red Bull, Brundle told the F1 Show: "Yuki has had his chances, to be honest. Obviously Honda is moving away from Red Bull as well, with that Japanese link. You’ve got to look to the future.

"The problem is, for next year, there’s such a dramatic change - the biggest ever in the history of F1 with the power units and the chassis - that you want experience, you want knowledge.

"I think Lawson is showing some potential and some upside. Hadjar, I don’t think you want to put him up into the main team. I think he needs another year.

"Lindblad is looking really good, but does he need a bit more experience? It’s a gamble," Brundle added.

"They’ll say ‘we refer you to Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel when we put young guys in, and if they’re good enough, they can handle it’.

"I suspect it’s a heavy discussion as to whether they’re going to take a risk on Hadjar in the main team and Lindblad in the Racing Bulls."

Where will Tsunoda race in 2026?

Tsunoda's form has had an upturn in recent race weekends, with the 25-year-old having scored 16 points in the last four events.

However, with him sat down in 17th in the drivers' championship, he has been the reason for Red Bull being fourth in the constructors' standings, despite the fact that Verstappen is challenging for the drivers' title.

Embarrassingly for Tsunoda, both Lawson and Hadjar are ahead of him in the standings, despite them being with the sister team.

But, there is something to be said of maintaining a settled team ahead of what is a huge year coming up with wholesale regulation changes sweeping into the sport, and Tsunoda is still in the mix for a 2026 seat with either the main or sister team.

If Tsunoda is released from the Red Bull family altogether, however, he is highly unlikely to be on the F1 grid in 2026, with no other viable options remaining for him for next season.

