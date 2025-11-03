Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc confirms engagement

Change your timezone:

Ferrari Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc has been keeping busy over the sport's off-weekend, confirming that he is now engaged to his partner Alexandra Saint Mleux.

The couple have been dating since 2023, with Saint Mleux often seen in the Ferrari garage and attending F1 races to support her now fiancé.

Of course, they are both often with their adorable dog and social media sensation in his own right, Leo Leclerc, a mini longhaired daschhund.

Charles Leclerc engaged

Only a few days ago, Charles had revealed in a magazine interview that he plans to start a family while still chasing that elusive first Drivers' Championship with the Scuderia, and on Sunday evening, he confirmed that he and Alexandra are now officially engaged - with more than a little help from Leo.

The pooch more than played his part in Charles 'popping the question', as he sported a collar with the message 'Dad wants to marry you'.

Not surprisingly, F1 social media went into a frenzy at the announcement, with fans gushing at the great news. Drivers Oscar Piastri and Leclerc's former Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz were also quick to add their congratulations.

Now we await further details on what will undoubtedly be F1's wedding of the year, whenever or wherever it takes place.

