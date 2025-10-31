Early report issues damning verdict on F1 star's actions in terrifying Mexico GP incident

Change your timezone:

An early report into a terrifying incident at the Mexico Grand Prix last weekend has placed a portion of the blame squarely at Liam Lawson's door.

The Racing Bulls driver came through a yellow flagged section in the early stages of the race to find marshals out on the live race track, ironically clearing up debris from an incident that he himself was involved in.

Lawson proclaimed 'I could've killed them' on team radio, and the FIA have confirmed that they are investigating the incident to see what could have been done to better protect the marshals.

Now, however, a statement has come from Mexico's motorsport federation following their own investigation, with a three-page document largely laying the blame at the door of Lawson.

OMDAI have gone through in detail the events that led to the incident, as well as providing screenshots of onboard footage, and information on where there were yellow flags, and where the circuit was green, meaning racers could go at full speed.

"Therefore, at that moment, the driver had to significantly reduce his speed, refrain from overtaking, and be prepared to stop if necessary, in compliance with current safety regulations.

"The images clearly show that driver Liam Lawson maintains the steering wheel angle of his car when taking turn one, without changing his trajectory, even though the track marshals were crossing the track to return to their post.

"This action occurs while personnel were still working in the area, which shows that the driver did not interrupt his line despite the obvious presence of marshals on the track."

The rather damning OMDAI statement is understood to be completely separate to any further FIA communication on the incident, which is expected at the conclusion of their investigation.

Lawson's response to Mexican GP marshals

Speaking to the media after the race, Lawson was clearly outraged at the breakdown in communication at the Mexican GP and hoped that a similar situation would not occur in the future.

"I honestly couldn't believe what I was seeing," he said. "Came out on a new set of hards, and then I got to Turn 1 and there were just two dudes running across the track. I nearly hit one of them, honestly, it was so dangerous.

"Obviously there's been a miscommunication somewhere but I've never experienced that before, and I haven't really seen that in the past. It's pretty unacceptable.

"We can't understand how on a live track marshals can be allowed to just run across the track like that. I have no idea why, I'm sure we'll get some sort of explanation, but it really can't happen again."

