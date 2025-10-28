Oscar Piastri admits McLaren car 'not changed for a while' as downturn in form assessed

Change your timezone:

Oscar Piastri has admitted that the McLaren car has not changed for a while, but that he has struggled to get the most out of it in recent weeks.

Having led the drivers' championship since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in April, Piastri now finds himself in second position, with Lando Norris having usurped him at the top of the standings after his dominant win at the Mexico Grand Prix.

Piastri, meanwhile, struggled in Mexico City, qualifying in eighth position (started 7th due to a penalty for Carlos Sainz) and only able to make up two places on race day.

The Australian star is on a dismal run of form, and is without a win since the Dutch Grand Prix back in August, collecting just 47 points compared to Norris' 82 over the last five weekends.

Piastri opens up on form struggles

The Australian was adamant that he remained confident and had just had to drive the car differently of late.

“I’ve just had to drive very differently the last couple of weekends, or I’ve not driven differently when I should have,” Piastri explained.

“I think that’s been a little bit strange to get my head around because I’ve been driving exactly the same as I have all year. It’s just the last couple of weekends the car or the tyres or something required quite a different way of driving. I’ve just not really gone to that.

“I’ve tried to change it up a bit today and once we analyse if it’s effective or not that will hopefully help see some progress."

Despite those comments, Piastri stressed that there had been no changes made to the car that had required this new way to drive.

“The car’s obviously not changed for a while so it’s nothing to do with the car," the Aussie added.

"Given how the pace has differentiated, clearly Lando has found it easier to dial into that, and I haven’t.

“It’s important to remember the other 19 races and the way I’ve been driving has been working pretty well. It’s about adding some tools to the toolbox, rather than reinventing myself.”

