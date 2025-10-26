F1 Results Today: Norris dominates Mexico GP as stewards make controversial safety car call

Change your timezone:

McLaren star Lando Norris took a dominant win at the Mexico Grand Prix on Sunday to reclaim the lead of the 2025 drivers' championship.

Having put his McLaren on pole in qualifying on Saturday, Norris entered Sunday's grand prix sitting 14 points behind teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri.

However, with Norris dominating from start to finish, and Piastri only able to climb from seventh to fifth during the race, the championship battle swung heavily in the Brit's favor, with him now leading the title fight for the first time since Saudi Arabia.

Piastri and indeed Max Verstappen - who came home third and is now 36 points behind the championship lead - both could have been one place better off had the race played out in full, but a virtual safety car (VSC) call from the FIA, which the commentary team disagreed with, halted their charges on Ollie Bearman and Charles Leclerc, respectively.

The controversial VSC was called with two laps to go after Carlos Sainz’s Williams came to a standstill in the stadium section. The VSC ended just before the checkered flag, but it was too late for Verstappen and Piastri to get their respective moves done.

Behind Piastri in fifth, Mercedes duo Kimi Antonelli and George Russell came home in sixth and seventh, with Lewis Hamilton, Esteban Ocon and Gabriel Bortoleto rounding out the top 10 in that order.

F1 2025: Who won the Mexico Grand Prix today?

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren LEADER 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +30.324 sec 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +31.049 sec 4 Oliver Bearman Haas +40.955 sec 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +42.065 sec 6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +47.837 sec 7 George Russell Mercedes +50.287 sec 8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +56.446 sec 9 Esteban Ocon Haas +75.464 sec 10 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +76.863 sec 11 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +79.048 sec 12 Alex Albon Williams +1 LAP 13 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1 LAP 14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 LAP 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 LAP 16 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1 LAP DNF Carlos Sainz Williams +4 LAPS DNF Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +37 LAPS DNF Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +46 LAPS DNF Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +66 LAPS

