F1 Results Today: Norris dominates Mexico GP as stewards make controversial safety car call
McLaren star Lando Norris took a dominant win at the Mexico Grand Prix on Sunday to reclaim the lead of the 2025 drivers' championship.
Having put his McLaren on pole in qualifying on Saturday, Norris entered Sunday's grand prix sitting 14 points behind teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri.
However, with Norris dominating from start to finish, and Piastri only able to climb from seventh to fifth during the race, the championship battle swung heavily in the Brit's favor, with him now leading the title fight for the first time since Saudi Arabia.
Piastri and indeed Max Verstappen - who came home third and is now 36 points behind the championship lead - both could have been one place better off had the race played out in full, but a virtual safety car (VSC) call from the FIA, which the commentary team disagreed with, halted their charges on Ollie Bearman and Charles Leclerc, respectively.
The controversial VSC was called with two laps to go after Carlos Sainz’s Williams came to a standstill in the stadium section. The VSC ended just before the checkered flag, but it was too late for Verstappen and Piastri to get their respective moves done.
Behind Piastri in fifth, Mercedes duo Kimi Antonelli and George Russell came home in sixth and seventh, with Lewis Hamilton, Esteban Ocon and Gabriel Bortoleto rounding out the top 10 in that order.
F1 2025: Who won the Mexico Grand Prix today?
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|LEADER
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+30.324 sec
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+31.049 sec
|4
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+40.955 sec
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+42.065 sec
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+47.837 sec
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+50.287 sec
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+56.446 sec
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+75.464 sec
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+76.863 sec
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+79.048 sec
|12
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1 LAP
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1 LAP
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1 LAP
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1 LAP
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1 LAP
|DNF
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+4 LAPS
|DNF
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+37 LAPS
|DNF
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+46 LAPS
|DNF
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+66 LAPS
