close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, McLaren, Red Bull, British GP, Britain, 2025

F1 2025 Standings: How far is Verstappen behind Piastri and Norris ahead of Mexican GP?

F1 2025 Standings: How far is Verstappen behind Piastri and Norris ahead of Mexican GP?

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, McLaren, Red Bull, British GP, Britain, 2025

The battle for the 2025 Formula 1 drivers' championship is well and truly alive, so we thought we'd take a look at how things stand ahead of Sunday's Mexico Grand Prix.

McLaren star Oscar Piastri continues to lead the way in the drivers' standings ahead of lights out in Mexico City, but after a string of underwhelming performances - including qualifying on Saturday - the Australian star is under pressure.

Teammate Lando Norris has closed the gap to just 14 points at this stage, and remarkably, Max Verstappen is now just 40 points behind following his dominance at the US Grand Prix last time out and indeed in recent weeks.

The order is set to be shaken up once again after today's race, with Norris having earned pole position on Saturday, and his rivals struggling.

Verstappen will start Sunday's grand prix in fifth spot - two places ahead of Piastri in seventh, elevated from where he qualified in eighth due to a grid penalty for Williams' Carlos Sainz.

F1 2025 drivers' standings ahead of Mexican Grand Prix

Pos Driver Team Points Gap
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren346Leader
2Lando NorrisMcLaren332- 14
3Max VerstappenRed Bull306- 40
4George RussellMercedes252- 94
5Charles LeclercFerrari192- 154
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari142- 204
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes89- 257
8Alex AlbonWilliams73- 273
9Nico HülkenbergKick Sauber41- 305
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls39- 307
11Carlos SainzWilliams38- 308
12Fernando AlonsoAston Martin37- 309
13Lance StrollAston Martin32- 314
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls30- 316
15Esteban OconHaas28- 318
16Yuki TsunodaRed Bull28- 318
17Pierre GaslyAlpine20- 326
18Oliver BearmanHaas20- 326
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber18- 328
20Franco ColapintoAlpine0- 346

F1 2025 remaining races

Ahead of today's action in Mexico, there are five grands prix remaining, and two sprints.

The dates for your schedules/calendars are as follows:

Sunday October 26: Mexico City Grand Prix

Saturday November 8: Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race

Sunday November 9: Brazilian Grand Prix

Saturday November 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Saturday November 29: Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race

Sunday November 30: Qatar Grand Prix

Sunday December 7: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Related

Formula 1

Latest News

F1 Results Today: Norris dominates Mexico GP as stewards make controversial safety car call
Mexican Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Norris dominates Mexico GP as stewards make controversial safety car call

  • Yesterday 23:05
Helmut Marko dismisses rival theory about Red Bull car
Formula 1

Helmut Marko dismisses rival theory about Red Bull car

  • Yesterday 20:48
F1 Race Today: Mexico Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1

F1 Race Today: Mexico Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Yesterday 19:51
F1 2025 Standings: How far is Verstappen behind Piastri and Norris ahead of Mexican GP?
Formula 1

F1 2025 Standings: How far is Verstappen behind Piastri and Norris ahead of Mexican GP?

  • Yesterday 18:02
F1 champion Max Verstappen admits Red Bull have 'no pace' ahead of Mexico Grand Prix
Mexican Grand Prix

F1 champion Max Verstappen admits Red Bull have 'no pace' ahead of Mexico Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 16:01
F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen title charge hits obstacle after disastrous session
Formula 1

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen title charge hits obstacle after disastrous session

  • Yesterday 00:26
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen dominates McLarens to wrench title race wide open
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen dominates McLarens to wrench title race wide open

  • 19 october
 F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen throws down title gauntlet at COTA
2.500+ views

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen throws down title gauntlet at COTA

  • 17 october
 NASCAR Cup Series driver shares health update after scary Talladega moment

NASCAR Cup Series driver shares health update after scary Talladega moment

  • 20 october
 Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

  • 10 october
 73-year-old NASCAR driver issues $75,000 plea as vehicle goes up in flames at Talladega

73-year-old NASCAR driver issues $75,000 plea as vehicle goes up in flames at Talladega

  • 18 october
 NASCAR star Chase Elliott gets brutally honest after playoff-damaging wreck at Talladega

NASCAR star Chase Elliott gets brutally honest after playoff-damaging wreck at Talladega

  • 20 october

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x