F1 2025 Standings: How far is Verstappen behind Piastri and Norris ahead of Mexican GP?

Change your timezone:

The battle for the 2025 Formula 1 drivers' championship is well and truly alive, so we thought we'd take a look at how things stand ahead of Sunday's Mexico Grand Prix.

McLaren star Oscar Piastri continues to lead the way in the drivers' standings ahead of lights out in Mexico City, but after a string of underwhelming performances - including qualifying on Saturday - the Australian star is under pressure.

Teammate Lando Norris has closed the gap to just 14 points at this stage, and remarkably, Max Verstappen is now just 40 points behind following his dominance at the US Grand Prix last time out and indeed in recent weeks.

The order is set to be shaken up once again after today's race, with Norris having earned pole position on Saturday, and his rivals struggling.

Verstappen will start Sunday's grand prix in fifth spot - two places ahead of Piastri in seventh, elevated from where he qualified in eighth due to a grid penalty for Williams' Carlos Sainz.

F1 2025 drivers' standings ahead of Mexican Grand Prix

Pos Driver Team Points Gap 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 346 Leader 2 Lando Norris McLaren 332 - 14 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 306 - 40 4 George Russell Mercedes 252 - 94 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 192 - 154 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 142 - 204 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 89 - 257 8 Alex Albon Williams 73 - 273 9 Nico Hülkenberg Kick Sauber 41 - 305 10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 39 - 307 11 Carlos Sainz Williams 38 - 308 12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 37 - 309 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 32 - 314 14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 30 - 316 15 Esteban Ocon Haas 28 - 318 16 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 28 - 318 17 Pierre Gasly Alpine 20 - 326 18 Oliver Bearman Haas 20 - 326 19 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 18 - 328 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0 - 346

F1 2025 remaining races

Ahead of today's action in Mexico, there are five grands prix remaining, and two sprints.

The dates for your schedules/calendars are as follows:

Sunday October 26: Mexico City Grand Prix

Saturday November 8: Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race

Sunday November 9: Brazilian Grand Prix

Saturday November 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Saturday November 29: Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race

Sunday November 30: Qatar Grand Prix

Sunday December 7: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Related