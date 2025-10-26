F1 2025 Standings: How far is Verstappen behind Piastri and Norris ahead of Mexican GP?
The battle for the 2025 Formula 1 drivers' championship is well and truly alive, so we thought we'd take a look at how things stand ahead of Sunday's Mexico Grand Prix.
McLaren star Oscar Piastri continues to lead the way in the drivers' standings ahead of lights out in Mexico City, but after a string of underwhelming performances - including qualifying on Saturday - the Australian star is under pressure.
Teammate Lando Norris has closed the gap to just 14 points at this stage, and remarkably, Max Verstappen is now just 40 points behind following his dominance at the US Grand Prix last time out and indeed in recent weeks.
The order is set to be shaken up once again after today's race, with Norris having earned pole position on Saturday, and his rivals struggling.
Verstappen will start Sunday's grand prix in fifth spot - two places ahead of Piastri in seventh, elevated from where he qualified in eighth due to a grid penalty for Williams' Carlos Sainz.
F1 2025 drivers' standings ahead of Mexican Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|346
|Leader
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|332
|- 14
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|306
|- 40
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|252
|- 94
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|192
|- 154
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|142
|- 204
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|89
|- 257
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|73
|- 273
|9
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|41
|- 305
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|39
|- 307
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|38
|- 308
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|37
|- 309
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|32
|- 314
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|30
|- 316
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|28
|- 318
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|28
|- 318
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|- 326
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|20
|- 326
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|18
|- 328
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|- 346
F1 2025 remaining races
Ahead of today's action in Mexico, there are five grands prix remaining, and two sprints.
The dates for your schedules/calendars are as follows:
Sunday October 26: Mexico City Grand Prix
Saturday November 8: Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race
Sunday November 9: Brazilian Grand Prix
Saturday November 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Saturday November 29: Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race
Sunday November 30: Qatar Grand Prix
Sunday December 7: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
