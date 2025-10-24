F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen replacement impresses in mixed-up FP1

Change your timezone:

A number of new faces hit the track on Friday at the Mexican Grand Prix, with nine teams giving one of their cars over to rookie drivers for FP1.

Sauber were the only team to keep their two full-time drivers in (with Gabriel Bortoleto's rookie status meaning they've fulfilled two of their four mandated rookie practice sessions by default), as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez saw the stars of tomorrow...as well as a driver in his 30s, a 29-year-old Le Mans winner, and this year's IndyCar runner up.

Red Bull fill-in Arvid Lindblad was the rookie driver highest on the timing sheets, beating out team-mate Yuki Tsunoda by almost a tenth of a second as the Japanese driver fights for his 2026 seat.

Elsewhere, Ferrari drivers bookended the timings board, with Charles Leclerc setting the fastest lap of the hour and sports car racer Antonio Fuoco half a second off the pace in 20th on his race weekend debut.

F1 FP1 Results: Mexican Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.380 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.107s 3 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.380s 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.404s 5 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.536s 6 Arvid Lindblad Red Bull +0.617s 7 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.658s 8 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.710s 9 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.951s 10 Alex Albon Williams +1.004s 11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.029s 12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.092s 13 Pato O'Ward McLaren +1.300s 14 Frederik Vesti Mercedes +1.309s 15 Paul Aron Alpine +1.482s 16 Ryo Hirakawa Haas +1.693s 17 Ayumu Iwasa Racing Bulls +1.773s 18 Luke Browning Williams +1.930s 19 Jak Crawford Aston Martin +1.991s 20 Antonio Fuoco Ferrari +2.474s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Practice continues in Mexico with FP2 later on Friday, October 24 at 4pm (local time) and 6pm (ET). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here..

