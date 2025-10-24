close global

Lindblad in FIA F3

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen replacement impresses in mixed-up FP1

Chris Deeley
A number of new faces hit the track on Friday at the Mexican Grand Prix, with nine teams giving one of their cars over to rookie drivers for FP1.

Sauber were the only team to keep their two full-time drivers in (with Gabriel Bortoleto's rookie status meaning they've fulfilled two of their four mandated rookie practice sessions by default), as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez saw the stars of tomorrow...as well as a driver in his 30s, a 29-year-old Le Mans winner, and this year's IndyCar runner up.

Red Bull fill-in Arvid Lindblad was the rookie driver highest on the timing sheets, beating out team-mate Yuki Tsunoda by almost a tenth of a second as the Japanese driver fights for his 2026 seat.

Elsewhere, Ferrari drivers bookended the timings board, with Charles Leclerc setting the fastest lap of the hour and sports car racer Antonio Fuoco half a second off the pace in 20th on his race weekend debut.

F1 FP1 Results: Mexican Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Charles LeclercFerrari1:18.380
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.107s
3Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+0.380s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.404s
5Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+0.536s
6Arvid LindbladRed Bull+0.617s
7Esteban OconHaas+0.658s
8Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.710s
9Franco ColapintoAlpine+0.951s
10Alex AlbonWilliams+1.004s
11Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.029s
12Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.092s
13Pato O'WardMcLaren+1.300s
14Frederik VestiMercedes+1.309s
15Paul AronAlpine+1.482s
16Ryo HirakawaHaas+1.693s
17Ayumu IwasaRacing Bulls+1.773s
18Luke BrowningWilliams+1.930s
19Jak CrawfordAston Martin+1.991s
20Antonio FuocoFerrari+2.474s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Practice continues in Mexico with FP2 later on Friday, October 24 at 4pm (local time) and 6pm (ET). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here..

