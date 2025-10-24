F1 Practice Today: Mexico Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

Formula 1 is back in action today (Friday, October 24) with practice getting underway ahead of the 2025 Mexico Grand Prix.

After sprint action in the United States this time out, it's back to the more traditional weekend format in Mexico City, with three free practice sessions set to take place, followed by qualifying and the grand prix itself.

Heading to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the battle for the 2025 drivers' championship is well and truly alive, with Red Bull star Max Verstappen having enjoyed major success in recent weeks, making a late charge on McLaren star Oscar Piastri.

McLaren teammate Lando Norris has also been chipping away at Piastri's lead, with the Brit just 14 points behind his Australian teammate. Concerningly for both, however, Verstappen is coming, trailing Piastri by 40 and Norris by 26 heading into the weekend.

With five grands prix to go, every coming race is increasingly important for all three drivers, and we can't wait to see how the action unfolds this weekend!

What time is F1 practice today?

F1 practice action at the Mexico Grand Prix will get underway on Friday, October 24, with FP1 starting at 12:30pm local time (CST). This means an FP1 start time of 2:30pm (ET) in the United States.

Later on Friday, FP2 will then get underway at 4pm (CST), which means it’s a 6pm start (ET).

On Saturday, the third and final practice session, FP3, gets underway at 11:30am (CST), meaning it’s a 1:30pm (ET) start on that occasion.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

FP1 start times - Friday, October 24

Local Time (CST): 12:30pm

United States Eastern (ET):2:30pm

United States Central (CT):1:30pm

United States Mountain (MT): 12:30pm

United States Pacific (PT): 11:30am



FP2 start times - Friday, October 24

Local Time (CST): 4pm

United States Eastern (ET): 6pm

United States Central (CT): 5pm

United States Mountain (MT): 4pm

United States Pacific (PT): 3pm



FP3 start times - Saturday, October 25

Local Time (CST): 11:30am

United States Eastern (ET):1:30pm

United States Central (CT):12:30pm

United States Mountain (MT): 11:30am

United States Pacific (PT): 10:30am



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Mexico Grand Prix practice will be shown on ESPNU and ESPNEWS.

FP1 is live on ESPN U, for example, whilst FP2 and FP3 will both be broadcast live on ESPNEWS

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Mexico: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

