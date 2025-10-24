Change your timezone:

Formula 1 fans tuning into FP1 at the Mexico Grand Prix on Friday will see some major changes.

Nine regular drivers are set to miss the first practice session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, including world champions Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

All of this is a part of the FIA's rules, which mandate teams to provide rookie drivers with at least four sessions throughout the season. This rule was last amended back in March, increasing the required number of sessions from two to the above four.

With just five rounds left of the 2025 campaign, teams are running out of time to meet their quota, meaning a whopping nine swaps have been planned for this weekend's FP1 session at the challenging Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

Which drivers are being replaced for FP1 at 2025 Mexican GP?

Why are Sauber the only team to not field a rookie in Mexico?

The 2025 season saw four rookies thrown into full-time F1 seats for the first time, with Isack Hadjar, Jack Doohan, Kimi Antonelli and Gabriel Bortoleto all lining up alongside experienced team-mates at the start of the year.

Off the track, a number of youngsters also took up reserve driver roles with teams, including Aron at Alpine, with the Estonian going on to take part in practice sessions for both the Enstone outfit and Sauber after being sent there on loan to help fulfill their rookie quota.

By the official FIA definition, a rookie is a driver who has taken part in two or less F1 races during their racing career, meaning Colapinto did not count as a rookie run for Alpine when they initiated a full-time swap with Doohan after just six rounds of this year's campaign.

Bortoleto on the other hand was considered a rookie for his first few outings at Sauber, which explains why only Nico Hulkenberg has had to make way for a rookie practice outing to fulfill the teams quota this season.

Whilst on loan to Sauber, Aron completed both of the minimum two rookie drives required for 2025, meaning the team do not need to field any more rookies this year if they do not wish to do so.

