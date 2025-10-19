F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen dominates McLarens to wrench title race wide open
Max Verstappen rounded off a dominant Saturday at the US Grand Prix with pole position for Sunday's race, setting the fastest lap in every section of qualifying after winning the sprint race earlier in the day.
Lando Norris will start alongside him in second, having started slowly in the late session after he and team-mate Oscar Piastri were part of a multi-car crash in the sprint.
The McLaren pair looked a little ragged in Q1, setting the 11th and 12th best times of the first period of qualifying to leave themselves with a nailbiting last couple of minutes – and while Norris improved to second by the end of Q3, championship leader Piastri could only put his papaya machine sixth on the grid.
The session was paused in the early stages when Isack Hadjar smashed into the barrier before anyone had set a time, bringing out a red flag as marshals removed the stricken Racing Bull.
F1 Qualifying Results: US Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:32.510
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.291s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.297s
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.316s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.402s
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.574s
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.604s
|8
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+0.629s
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.640s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.650s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q2
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q2
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|OUT IN Q2
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q2
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q2
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q1
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|OUT IN Q1
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q1
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|OUT IN Q1
|20
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q1
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
