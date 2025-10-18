F1 Sprint Race Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

The F1 sprint returns today – Saturday, October 18 – during the 2025 US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

Eight extra points are on offer for the winner of Saturday's sprint, with every point crucial in Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris' title battle.

22 points separate the two McLaren stars in the drivers' standings, with Max Verstappen lurking close by and 41 points behind Norris.

Will McLaren dominate in COTA after winning the constructors' title last time out, or will Verstappen continue to ruin the papaya party.

Find out when and how you can watch Saturday's sprint race in your region below!

What time is F1 sprint qualifying today?

In Austin, Texas, this weekend's US Grand Prix sprint race action is set to start at 12pm local time (CT), which means a start time of 1pm ET.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Local time (CT): 12pm

United States Eastern (ET): 1pm

United States Central (CT): 12pm

United States Mountain (MT): 11am

United States Pacific (PT): 10am



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's US Grand Prix sprint qualifying action is being shown live on ESPNNEWS and ESPN+.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



The F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

