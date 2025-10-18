F1 Sprint Race Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The F1 sprint returns today – Saturday, October 18 – during the 2025 US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.
Eight extra points are on offer for the winner of Saturday's sprint, with every point crucial in Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris' title battle.
22 points separate the two McLaren stars in the drivers' standings, with Max Verstappen lurking close by and 41 points behind Norris.
Will McLaren dominate in COTA after winning the constructors' title last time out, or will Verstappen continue to ruin the papaya party.
Find out when and how you can watch Saturday's sprint race in your region below!
What time is F1 sprint qualifying today?
In Austin, Texas, this weekend's US Grand Prix sprint race action is set to start at 12pm local time (CT), which means a start time of 1pm ET.
Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:
Local time (CT): 12pm
United States Eastern (ET): 1pm
United States Central (CT): 12pm
United States Mountain (MT): 11am
United States Pacific (PT): 10am
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's US Grand Prix sprint qualifying action is being shown live on ESPNNEWS and ESPN+.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
The F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
