close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen in Austin 2024

F1 Sprint Race Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 Sprint Race Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Sheona Mountford
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen in Austin 2024

The F1 sprint returns today – Saturday, October 18 – during the 2025 US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

Eight extra points are on offer for the winner of Saturday's sprint, with every point crucial in Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris' title battle.

22 points separate the two McLaren stars in the drivers' standings, with Max Verstappen lurking close by and 41 points behind Norris.

Will McLaren dominate in COTA after winning the constructors' title last time out, or will Verstappen continue to ruin the papaya party.

Find out when and how you can watch Saturday's sprint race in your region below!

What time is F1 sprint qualifying today?

In Austin, Texas, this weekend's US Grand Prix sprint race action is set to start at 12pm local time (CT), which means a start time of 1pm ET.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Local time (CT): 12pm
United States Eastern (ET): 1pm
United States Central (CT): 12pm
United States Mountain (MT): 11am
United States Pacific (PT): 10am

TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's US Grand Prix sprint qualifying action is being shown live on ESPNNEWS and ESPN+.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN

The F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

Related

F1 United States Grand Prix Austin COTA F1 Sprint Race

Latest News

F1 Sprint Race Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1

F1 Sprint Race Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 2 hours ago
F1 legend makes major Christian Horner return revelation
Formula 1

F1 legend makes major Christian Horner return revelation

  • 6 minutes ago
NASCAR champion Kyle Busch hails wife Samantha after ‘momentous’ White House visit
NASCAR

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch hails wife Samantha after ‘momentous’ White House visit

  • Yesterday 23:02
F1 Results Today: Ferrari suffer early disaster as McLarens separated by surprise name
Formula 1

F1 Results Today: Ferrari suffer early disaster as McLarens separated by surprise name

  • Yesterday 20:53
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1

F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Yesterday 17:05
F1 announces blockbuster $750 MILLION US broadcast deal
Formula 1

F1 announces blockbuster $750 MILLION US broadcast deal

  • Yesterday 15:35
More news

Most read

McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore
2.500+ views

McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore

  • 6 october
 F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen throws down title gauntlet at COTA
2.500+ views

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen throws down title gauntlet at COTA

  • Yesterday 00:32
 F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race

  • 4 october
 Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

  • 10 october
 NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

  • 28 september
 NASCAR star overcomes major penalty with landmark result

NASCAR star overcomes major penalty with landmark result

  • 30 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x