F1 Qualifying Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

Here is how you can watch F1 qualifying at the US Grand Prix today (Saturday October 18).

Despite McLaren's dominance in 2025, Max Verstappen is the driver with the most pole positions heading into COTA, picking up six across the season.

Oscar Piastri has best his team-mate Lando Norris with five pole positions in 2025, while the Brit has four.

George Russell and Charles Leclerc remain the only other pole sitters in 2025, but will a new name join their ranks? Or will the current drivers extend their tally.

Here are your timings for Saturday's crucial qualifying session.

What time is F1 qualifying today?

Qualifying for the US Grand Prix starts at 4pm local time (CT), which means a start time of 5pm ET.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Local time (CT): 4pm

United States Eastern (ET): 5pm

United States Central (CT): 4pm

United States Mountain (MT): 3pm

United States Pacific (PT): 2pm



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's US Grand Prix qualifying action is being shown live on ESPNEWS and ESPN+.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

Related