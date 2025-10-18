F1 Qualifying Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Here is how you can watch F1 qualifying at the US Grand Prix today (Saturday October 18).
Despite McLaren's dominance in 2025, Max Verstappen is the driver with the most pole positions heading into COTA, picking up six across the season.
Oscar Piastri has best his team-mate Lando Norris with five pole positions in 2025, while the Brit has four.
George Russell and Charles Leclerc remain the only other pole sitters in 2025, but will a new name join their ranks? Or will the current drivers extend their tally.
Here are your timings for Saturday's crucial qualifying session.
What time is F1 qualifying today?
Qualifying for the US Grand Prix starts at 4pm local time (CT), which means a start time of 5pm ET.
Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:
Local time (CT): 4pm
United States Eastern (ET): 5pm
United States Central (CT): 4pm
United States Mountain (MT): 3pm
United States Pacific (PT): 2pm
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's US Grand Prix qualifying action is being shown live on ESPNEWS and ESPN+.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
