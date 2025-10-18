Change your timezone:

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has slammed rumors linking Christian Horner to Ferrari as 'distracting' ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

After being axed by Red Bull in July and officially departing the team in September, Horner has been linked with an F1 return with several teams on the grid, the latest of which are the Italian outfit.

According to the Daily Mail, Ferrari chairman John Elkann is 'courting' Horner following his exit from Red Bull.

Ferrari’s current team principal, Fred Vasseur, signed a contract extension in July, with the Frenchman secured with a multi-year deal as he leads the Scuderia into their next set of regulations in 2026.

READ MORE: Lando Norris makes feelings clear on IndyCar

Hamilton reacts to Horner rumors

Despite the above, it has not stopped the speculation, and during Thursday’s press conference in Austin, Texas, Hamilton was questioned on his thoughts on Horner being linked to his team.

"It is a little bit distracting for us as a team," Hamilton admitted. "The team have made it clear where they stand in terms of re-signing Fred [Vasseur].

"Fred and the whole team are working really hard on a future for the team."

When Hamilton was asked if he knew any truth in the reports about Horner and if he thought he would make a good Ferrari team principal, Hamilton added: "I don't and I'm not going to entertain rumors."

Leclerc not paying attention to Horner links

Hamilton’s Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc was also questioned on the speculation about Horner replacing Vasseur, and criticised the impact such stories could have on the team.

“It's not something that you want to read. We are fully focused on what we want to do, and it's not something that I pay attention [to],” Leclerc said.

"I just try and ignore that completely and focus on my job and I think that's also what the team is doing.

"It's never nice to hear those kind of things and see those things going around the team."

READ MORE: Toto Wolff admits he 'wanted to quit' F1 during Hamilton years

Related