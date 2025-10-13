William announce Carlos Sainz replacement ahead of upcoming grand prix session

Change your timezone:

Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz will miss Free Practice 1 at the 2025 Mexican Grand Prix, his team have confirmed.

Formula 1 hits the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez from October 24-26 - the weekend after the upcoming United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Despite that, Williams have elected to make the above announcement now, confirming that the Spaniard will be replaced by the team's academy driver Luke Browning for the FP1 run out as part of the FIA's driver rules, which state that each team must field a rookie in each of their cars at least twice throughout the season.

British star Browning has been a member of the Williams academy since 2023, and has spent the 2025 season racing in F2, where he has claimed nine podiums and sits third in the drivers' standings, currently in contention for the championship.

Browning replaces Sainz for FP1

Browning is also a Williams F1 test driver and competed in FP1 at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as well as the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix. Now, the young Brit has been confirmed to be returning to the FW47 for practice in Mexico City.

"I’m hugely grateful to be given another chance to drive in a free practice session with Williams and to experience the FW47 for a second time," Browning explained.

"I’ve been working hard to prepare for the session so I can make the most of this amazing opportunity and help the team plan for the race weekend ahead.

"I can’t wait to get back into an F1 car and I’m incredibly grateful to everyone in the Driver Academy and at Williams for their trust and support."

Elsewhere, Sven Smeets, Williams’ Sporting Director, added: “Luke has had a strong season in Formula 2 so far, consistently showing his pace across a range of circuits and racing conditions.

“He has continued to support the team through his simulator work and the TPC programme, preparing him well for his next free practice session.

“We look forward to seeing him take to the track in Mexico as he continues to build his experience as a Williams Racing Academy Driver.”

