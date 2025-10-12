Max Verstappen rumoured to cause 'George Russell split'

Change your timezone:

Toto Wolff's pursuit of Max Verstappen has allegedly caused a rift between George Russell and the Mercedes F1 boss according to Ralf Schumacher.

Mercedes were in talks with Verstappen earlier this year, but the four-time world champion put to bed rumours about a potential switch and confirmed he will remain with Red Bull for the 2026 season.

However, neither Russell nor his team-mate Kimi Antonelli have been given new contracts for next season, despite Verstappen's statement, and we are fast approaching the end of the two drivers' current contracts.

Wolff has constantly reiterated that Russell and Antonelli will be in the team's cars for 2026, but as of yet there has been no confirmation of new signed contracts.

Now, Schumacher has said that Russell and Wolff may have had a bit of a falling out over the rather public pursuit of Verstappen, and that the British star's lack of a new deal may be down to 'tension'.

"Rumour has it that Russell no longer wants Toto or, in any form, Toto as an advisor," Schumacher told the Backstage Boxengasse podcast.

"I believe, as a driver, he suffered a bit during the time they publicly flirted with Max Verstappen and pushed him a bit to the side. That’s the feeling you get.

"So, I believe there was tension, and I think especially under these conditions."

Russell impresses in 2025

While teenage rookie Antonelli's form has been patchy in his first season, Russell has had a brilliant 2025, and he would certainly believe that he deserves a new long-term deal.

The 27-year-old has claimed two race victories and six further grand prix podiums, currently sitting up in fourth in the drivers' championship, 36 points behind four-time champion Verstappen.

While it seems almost certain that Russell will drive for Mercedes and Verstappen for Red Bull in 2026, there's no doubt that questions of a Verstappen team switch for 2027 will be prevalent throughout the 2026 season.

Unless Red Bull can provide him with a car capable of seriously challenging for the world championship, Verstappen will likely move to whichever team has been able to master the new regulations, with Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari potentially having vacancies at the end of 2026.

