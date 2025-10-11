Lewis Hamilton reveals heartwarming Roscoe tribute
Lewis Hamilton reveals heartwarming Roscoe tribute
Lewis Hamilton has revealed a thoughtful and heartwarming tribute to his beloved pet pooch Roscoe via social media, following the bulldog's passing.
Hamilton announced last month that Roscoe had unfortunately passed away, following a short battle with pneumonia which led to heart problems.
Roscoe was 12 years old, and was a regular in the F1 paddock during his younger years, but was only seen once in 2025 at the British Grand Prix.
Since the passing of his faithful companion, Hamilton has been inundated with messages of support from the F1 community and fans alike, with the Ferrari star revealing an incredibly special tribute on Instagram.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals reason he'd make Ferrari F1 switch
Roscoe Hamilton immortalised in Lego tribute
Hamilton posed holding a frame which contained a picture of Roscoe entirely constructed out of Lego, with the pooch pulling his tongue out and delivering a cheeky wink.
The champion zoomed in on the details, with the portrait containing a miniature figurine of Hamilton in a Ferrari red racesuit, a Ferrari F1 car inside a garage and also the 40-year-old’s 2025 all-white Met Gala ensemble.
There were more subtle nods to Hamilton within the portrait, with a Lego figurine of a player from NFL team the Denver Broncos, co-owned by the seven-time world champion.
The creative piece also included two bottles and glasses of tequila - representing Hamilton’s non-alcoholic spirit brand Almave - and three flags, Brazil and the UK symbolising his citizenship and the Italian flag for Ferrari.
"This lego portrait of Roscoe really touched me. The amount of detail in it is incredible and I can’t imagine how long it took. Thank you to Karen and Ilona for making this and sending it to me," Hamilton wrote on social media.
"I also want to take a moment to thank all of you for the outpouring of love that there’s been since Roscoe’s passing. It’s still very painful and will be forever, but all of the support is helping me through this tremendously.
"I can’t thank you all enough. Many of you out there have also lost a pet so I know wherever Roscoe is he’s got tons of friends. He’s surrounded by love and good vibes, just as he was when he was alive."
READ MORE: Lando Norris makes feelings clear on IndyCar
Related
Latest News
Connor Zilisch claims Max Verstappen's road in F1 'easier' than NASCAR success
- 12 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals heartwarming Roscoe tribute
- 2 hours ago
George Russell Mercedes contract negotiations handed new twist
- Today 19:06
McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown in court as part of Alex Palou legal case
- Today 17:17
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Las Vegas start time, schedule, TV channel, and live stream
- Today 16:25
NASCAR Cup Series star announces wonderful family addition
- Today 15:04
Most read
McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore
- 6 october
F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race
- 4 october
F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance
- 23 september
NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date
- 23 september
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren
- Yesterday 21:12
NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'
- 28 september