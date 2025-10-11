Lewis Hamilton reveals heartwarming Roscoe tribute

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton has revealed a thoughtful and heartwarming tribute to his beloved pet pooch Roscoe via social media, following the bulldog's passing.

Hamilton announced last month that Roscoe had unfortunately passed away, following a short battle with pneumonia which led to heart problems.

Roscoe was 12 years old, and was a regular in the F1 paddock during his younger years, but was only seen once in 2025 at the British Grand Prix.

Since the passing of his faithful companion, Hamilton has been inundated with messages of support from the F1 community and fans alike, with the Ferrari star revealing an incredibly special tribute on Instagram.

Roscoe Hamilton immortalised in Lego tribute

Hamilton posed holding a frame which contained a picture of Roscoe entirely constructed out of Lego, with the pooch pulling his tongue out and delivering a cheeky wink.

The champion zoomed in on the details, with the portrait containing a miniature figurine of Hamilton in a Ferrari red racesuit, a Ferrari F1 car inside a garage and also the 40-year-old’s 2025 all-white Met Gala ensemble.

There were more subtle nods to Hamilton within the portrait, with a Lego figurine of a player from NFL team the Denver Broncos, co-owned by the seven-time world champion.

The creative piece also included two bottles and glasses of tequila - representing Hamilton’s non-alcoholic spirit brand Almave - and three flags, Brazil and the UK symbolising his citizenship and the Italian flag for Ferrari.

"This lego portrait of Roscoe really touched me. The amount of detail in it is incredible and I can’t imagine how long it took. Thank you to Karen and Ilona for making this and sending it to me," Hamilton wrote on social media.

"I also want to take a moment to thank all of you for the outpouring of love that there’s been since Roscoe’s passing. It’s still very painful and will be forever, but all of the support is helping me through this tremendously.

"I can’t thank you all enough. Many of you out there have also lost a pet so I know wherever Roscoe is he’s got tons of friends. He’s surrounded by love and good vibes, just as he was when he was alive."

