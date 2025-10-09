Formula 1 fan LUCKS out after F1 driver secures Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets

Change your timezone:

One lucky F1 fan will attend the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix after a driver helped them secure tickets.

Las Vegas has quickly emerged as a bucket list event on the F1 calendar for fans, with the night race boasting a venue to rival the likes of Singapore and Abu Dhabi.

One fan on Instagram, @anapaulaf1enthusiast, asked for a little help from the F1 grid to help her get to the race, where she wrote: “My husband said he will buy me Las Vegas GP tickets and flights if I can get a driver to comment on my video.”

The fan got lucky when Haas driver Ollie Bearman commented on the video with one word: “Enjoy!”

Bearman may have been the only F1 star in the comments, but the post received a lot of attention, with F1 Academy star Courtney Crone also replying.

“Does a F1 Academy driver count?” she wrote.

The official account of the Las Vegas GP also replied, and added: “What do you get if we comment?”

When is the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

The 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place (local time) Thursday November 20 until Saturday November 22, with the race starting on Saturday night at 8pm.

Las Vegas deviates from the normal Sunday race to maximise global viewership, with the race shown early Sunday morning in Europe rather than Monday.

In June, it was announced that the Las Vegas GP’s original three year deal would be extended until 2027, with plans for a longer term contract extension for F1's latest night race.

Last year’s Las Vegas GP saw George Russell clinch the victory, while Max Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive world drivers’ title.

