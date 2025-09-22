Christian Horner set for return to F1 in 2026 after Red Bull exit

Change your timezone:

Christian Horner is expected to return to F1 as soon as next season, after finalizing the terms of his exit from Red Bull.

The 51-year-old was relieved of his duties as team principal back in July, and has spent the last couple of months negotiating his exit settlement.

In an official statement released on Monday, Red Bull announced that Horner’s employment with the team has finally been terminated, with CEO Oliver Mintzlaff sharing his parting words with the Brit.

"We would like to thank Christian for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” he said.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."

Alongside Red Bull’s official statement, The Times have reported the details of Horner’s exit deal, including an £80m ($108m) pay-out for the former team principal, and the prospect of a F1 return.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals reason he'd make Ferrari F1 switch

Will Horner return to F1?

Fundamental to Horner’s exit deal, was an agreement on how long the Brit will serve a period of a gardening leave - a period of time where a F1 team member is unable to join a new team, to avoid transferring intel from their previous employers to rival teams.

The report from The Times suggests that Horner may be allowed to return to F1 as early as the first half of the 2026 season, and described the chances of a comeback as 'likely'.

Horner was replaced by Laurent Mekies at Red Bull, and initially there was concern that F1 teams increasingly favour a team principal with a technical focus rather than the all-encompassing figureheads such as Horner.

However, rivals Alpine have emerged as a likely contender for the 51-year old’s signature. The team currently lack a team principal, with executive advisor Flavio Briatore fulfilling the functions of team boss since Oliver Oakes’ departure.

The report continues, that if Horner were to make a return to F1 it would have to include some level of ownership with the team, which he was not given at Red Bull.

When quizzed about Horner potentially joining Alpine during a press conference in Zandvoort, Briatore said rather cryptically: “Christian is not in Formula 1 in this moment anymore.

“I hope he comes back soon. But for the moment, he’s not in the picture of the team.”

READ MORE: American track dropped as F1 confirm 2026 sprint schedule

Related