Fernando Alonso gives honest F1 retirement update

Fernando Alonso has given an update on when he expects to leave F1 for good.

The Spaniard is the oldest driver on the grid at 44 and has started more races than anyone in the sport's history, but he's signed a contract to stick around for 2026 at least.

In conversation with Spanish publication AS, Alonso reflected on his career so far, touching on his approach to the new rules in 2026.

"I know it's my last chance. It's the difference maker. I saw the other rule changes as just that, a change, hoping that it would go well and that my team would get the rules right and have a fast car," said Alonso.

"But this one is different, because it's the last rule change I'm going to experience and it's my last chance to try to win another grand prix, enjoy the good things, get on the podium and fight for a championship. There are high hopes for the 2026 change. Even though it's no more or less significant than previous rule changes, for me emotionally it's a very important change."

Newey holds key to Alonso retirement date

As the Spaniard continued, he revealed what exactly would determine whether or not he finally hangs up his race suit for good after the 2026 season.

"It depends on how I feel next year, how I feel physically and mentally. But I don't know. I don't have a clear idea right now," he admitted.

Alonso initially endured a disappointing start to the 2025 campaign, but after 17 out of 24 race weekends this year, he has out-qualified his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll on every possible occasion.

With F1 design legend Adrian Newey already deep into the 2026 car, the Silverstone-based outfit should not be ruled out as a contender for the title next season when all 11 teams are handed a fresh start.

And it seems Alonso is counting on Newey to deliver a competitive car next season, even admitting that his retirement date depends on it.

"If the car performs well, there's a good chance it will be my last year," the Spaniard declared.

