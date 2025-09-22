F1 announce massive extension for Red Bull-dominated circuit
F1 has confirmed a long-term contract extension for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, timing the announcement with last Sunday's exciting race.
The streets of Baku have played host to an F1 race eight times since its debut in 2017, with Red Bull winning five of those – Daniel Ricciardo taking the flag in 2017, before Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen took two victories apiece in the last five years.
Baku will have a big say in any championship outcome, and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali praised the street's unique layout and its ability to test drivers as the contract extension was announced.
“There’s an incredible energy to the city of Baku and since our first Grand Prix here in 2016 Formula 1 has consistently received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the people of Azerbaijan," Domenicali said.
F1 RESULTS: Norris fumbles massive championship chance as Verstappen sends huge message
F1 chief hails unique circuit
"The circuit is unique, with technical sections and long straights that run through the stunning shoreline and historic old town, delivering an eventful and entertaining race every year.
“This renewal reflects the strong trust and commitment between Formula 1, the Azerbaijani Government, and the promoter, and paves the way for an exciting future in the country."
Dr. Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, added: "Over the years, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has grown into one of the most anticipated races on the F1 calendar, showcasing not only thrilling on-track action but also the beauty, energy, and hospitality of our capital.
“This extension reaffirms our commitment to hosting world-class events and further strengthens Azerbaijan’s position on the international stage. Together, we will continue to present Baku as a vibrant, world-class sporting destination, welcoming fans from across the globe to experience both the excitement of Formula 1 and the unique spirit of our city and country.”
READ MORE: American track dropped as F1 confirm 2026 sprint schedule
