Red Bull confirm Max Verstappen will race in different series

Red Bull F1 legend Helmut Marko has made the startling admission that Max Verstappen will race in a different series next year.

Verstappen has recently been trying to gain his A Permit at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, and last weekend raced in the GT4 class of the NLS series in a Porsche Cayman.

Verstappen had to complete 14 laps of the track in the GT4 class, as well as having to pass a tough written exam, and now he has his licence, he can race in the top class in a Ferrari 296 GT3, which was his goal in the first place.

It means that he can take part in the legendary 24-hour race at the Nurburgring next year, and Marko has now revealed that Verstappen will take to the track in that event.

When asked whether he had already given the four-time F1 champion his blessing to participate in next year's 24-hour race at the Nurburgring, Marko told Sport.de: "Yes!

"I think it's great that a Formula 1 driver, who has a variety of commitments besides racing - simulator, marketing and PR appointments - still takes the time for something like this with such enthusiasm," Marko enthused.

"And then this German procedure, where a four-time world champion has to prove he can drive around the Ring in a 240-hp Porsche, is unique. But he took all of that on himself, even though he's probably already done 1000 laps around the Nurburgring in the simulator. So he wasn't unprepared."

When will Verstappen race in GT3?

Verstappen is expected to make his official GT3 debut later this month, but he has already been involved in testing in the Ferrari 296 GT3.

Back in May, the 27-year-old tested in a GT3 car at the Nordschleife track, where he participated in the test and setup sessions for the NLS, and completed several laps in his 600-hp Ferrari 296 GT3.

However, the Dutchman competed under the pseudonym of Franz Hermann, attempting to keep his participation at the track under wraps. The reigning F1 champion even had personal security present, and external photographers were banned from the private test.

The Nurburgring 24 hour race takes place between May 14-May 17 next year, meaning it will fall perfectly between the Miami and Canadian grands prix.

Verstappen's passion for racing has been well documented, and the Dutchman owns a racing team - Verstappen.com Racing - and owns Team Redline, a sim racing outfit.

