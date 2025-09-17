Daniel Ricciardo car could be yours at auction...for $3.4 MILLION

Change your timezone:

Fans of former Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo can now own one of his vehicles, with a hypercar belonging to the Aussie set to be sold at auction.

You will need very deep pockets if you want to purchase the Aston Martin Valkyrie, however, with it expected to fetch a seven-figure sum in the region of $3.4 million.

Developed jointly by Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing, the Aston Martin Valkyrie is 'as close as you can get to a Formula 1 car for the road' thanks to the genius that is Adrian Newey.

Daniel Ricciardo selling $3.4 million hypercar

Ricciardo's machinery is set to go under the hammer at the inaugural Broad Arrow Zoute Concours Auction on 10 October 2025, to be held in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week.

The auction will take place at the Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist and will feature a selection of approximately 70 'highly collectable' cars.

“It feels like a race car and it looks like a race car,” Ricciardo said on his Valkyrie.

“I'm not used to having a roof over my head, but that's the only thing that really feels different; otherwise, it's a pretty straight-up race car.”

“Will we ever see another car like this again? I can't predict the future,” he added.

“But when you ask if it is the pinnacle of road legal technology, then yes, I think it is.”

'Badger Blue' paintwork

The car's paintwork is 'Badger Blue' in a fitting nod to Ricciardo's nickname, the Honey Badger.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie has been 'personally commissioned and owned' by Ricciardo. It is said to be in 'pristine condition with genuine motorsport ownership provenance'.

“We are thrilled to be presenting an incredibly rare Aston Martin Valkyrie at our first Zoute Concours Auction” said Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow’s EMEA Region.

“The Valkyrie is the ultimate example of converting race car technology into a road car and the fact that this one was personally specified and owned by Formula 1 driver, Daniel Ricciardo makes it truly unique and extremely desirable."

