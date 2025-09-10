FIA announce late review over controversial F1 penalty

Change your timezone:

The FIA have confirmed that a right of review hearing will be held over an F1 team contesting a penalty awarded at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson got together at a safety car restart, a safety car which had originally been triggered by Lewis Hamilton crashing out of a race for the first time in his Ferrari career.

His visit into the barriers on the exit of Turn 3 brought out a safety car and prompted a restart, triggering a tricky moment for the Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson and the Williams of Carlos Sainz.

The F1 rivals came together heading into Turn 1 on lap 26, with Lawson's rear-left wheel making contact with Sainz's front-right.

After an investigation into the incident, Sainz was handed two penalty points and a 10-second penalty, which he reluctantly served during the race, labelling the stewards decision 'ridiculous' over team radio.

Following the race in Zandvoort, Williams announced their intention to launch a protest against the decision, with a date for the review hearing now set for Friday, September 12.

Williams seeking answers after controversial Sainz penalty

Ahead of the following championship round at Monza, a statement from Williams announced: "We can confirm we have submitted a right of review to the FIA relating to Carlos’ penalty in Zandvoort.

"It is important for us to understand how to go racing in future, and we are hopeful of a positive outcome."

However, given that the stewards were already presented with video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence at the time of the incident, the positive outcome that James Vowles' team are hoping for does not look likely.

Haas driver Ollie Bearman was handed a 10-second penalty and two penalty points for a similar move in Monza last weekend, almost cementing the stewards view of such moves.

That being said, September's hearing review for Williams will give the team representative a chance to present new evidence that was not available at the time of the collision, in front of the original stewards and a representative from Racing Bulls as well.

On Friday, the stewards will first assess whether Williams' right of review is valid, and if so, a second hearing will then be set to judge the incident.

A summons from F1's governing body read: "The team representative is required to report to the stewards on Friday 12th September 2025, at 15:30 CEST."

"The hearing will be held virtually via video conference, details of which will be provided by separate communication.

"It should be noted that this hearing will be held in two parts. The first part will be to hear evidence and submissions from the petitioner as to whether there is a 'significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the Review at the time of the Decision concerned’.

"Should the stewards determine, in accordance with Article 14.3 of the FIA International Sporting Code, that such an element exists, a second part of the hearing will be convened at a time to be advised, in all likelihood shortly after the first part of the hearing. Any other 'concerned party' may seek the permission of the stewards to appear."

