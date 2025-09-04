Red Bull chief drops major 2026 driver lineup hint
Red Bull chief drops major 2026 driver lineup hint
Senior Red Bull Formula 1 figure Helmut Marko has dropped a major clue as to when the team could finalize their driver lineup for 2026.
Currently, Max Verstappen is the star of the show at Red Bull, with Yuki Tsunoda currently occupying the second seat after being promoted to the team following Liam Lawson's axing earlier this season.
Like Lawson and many of their predecessors, however, Tsunoda too has struggled going up against his four-time world championship-winning teammate.
Meanwhile, Isack Hajdar has been impressing for Racing Bulls - Red Bull's junior team - sparking speculation that he could be the one to partner Verstappen next season.
READ MORE: F1 team boss officially shuts down any chance of Christian Horner hiring
Marko on Hadjar to Red Bull
Hadjar’s podium at the Dutch Grand Prix last time out has only heightened speculation he will drive for Red Bull next season.
While Hadjar stood alongside Verstappen on the podium at Zandvoort, Tsunoda was all the way down in a disappointing ninth, and faced with the irony that this was his best finish since the Bahrain GP back in April.
Speaking to oe24, Marko was asked whether Hadjar was ready for the promotion to Red Bull next season, to which the 82-year-old provided the date they will reach a decision.
“Let's see. We have until October to make that decision,” he said.
READ MORE: IndyCar boss slams 'CLICKBAIT' story linking champion with F1 move
Will Hadjar compete for Red Bull?
Hadjar’s performance at the Dutch GP was a display of maturity for the young driver, who had the pace to qualify fourth and hold onto the position for the entirety of Sunday's race.
The French driver fended off the likes of George Russell and Charles Leclerc without making any rookie errors, while also possessing the patience to not chase after Verstappen for a podium finish.
Ultimately, Lando Norris’ engine failure gifted him his first F1 podium, but the achievement only highlighted a mindset and ability that had gone under the radar for the majority of the 2025 season.
The ability to perform free from scrutiny has been a blessing for Hadjar, alleviating the pressure his rookie counterparts, such as Kimi Antonelli, have been subjected to at bigger teams.
There is no guarantee this pressure will not trigger the same downward spiral Tsunoda has experienced, should Hadjar be promoted to Red Bull.
READ MORE: F1 star set to serve FIA penalty more than a year after incident
Related
Latest News
Red Bull chief drops major 2026 driver lineup hint
- 6 minutes ago
NASCAR great reveals the one big thing Connor Zilisch still needs to learn
- 2 hours ago
Iconic NASCAR tradition faces huge threat
- 3 hours ago
Team Penske star Austin Cindric confirmed for switch to foreign racing series
- Today 13:00
NASCAR Today: Legendary champ 'poisoned' during races as judge issues huge ruling in 23XI case
- Today 12:00
F1 boss admits mistakes over driver call-up
- Today 04:00
Most read
McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
- 27 august
NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row
- 28 august
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history
- 30 august
'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari
- 24 august
Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate
- 26 august
NASCAR penalty sparks Denny Hamlin frustration
- 20 august