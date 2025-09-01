Lewis Hamilton admits 'missing' former partner

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton has had many F1 partnerships over his career and recently admitted to missing one of them.

The seven-time world champion has race alongside seven team-mates across his F1 career, from Fernando Alonso at McLaren to Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

Some partnerships have been explosive, the less said about his rivalry with Nico Rosberg the better, whereas others, Hamilton reflects on more fondly.

Following the news that ex team-mate Valtteri Bottas will be returning to the grid with Cadillac in 2026, Hamilton spoke to Sky F1 on Thursday in Zandvoort.

Reacting to Bottas' signing, Hamilton said: "I mean, I don't need to say anything about his talent because he's shown that throughout his career I think.

"But [Cadillac’s] getting probably the most honest [and] probably the funniest Finn, I would imagine. And just the most genuine person to work with. I miss working with him."

Bottas will return to F1

Ahead of the Dutch GP, Cadillac finally confirmed Bottas would be joining their driver line-up for 2026, with his new team-mate announced as Sergio Perez.

The Mexican star was dropped by Red Bull after a disappointing run of performances in 2024, but thanks to F1 welcoming an 11th team to the grid next year, it has provided both Bottas and Perez the chance to return to a full-time seat.

Both stars earned a reputation as two of the most solid No.2 drivers in the sport, with Bottas racing at Mercedes between 2017 and 2021, alongside champion Hamilton, and Perez supporting Max Verstappen during the height of his championship success.

As a result, Cadillac were keen to sign such an experienced pair to help the American F1 squad make a positive first impression in the sport.

However, as the newest team with the least experience, only time will tell how competitive Bottas and Perez will be at the wheel of the Cadillac F1 machinery.

