﻿
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Bahrain, 2025

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton nightmare continues at Dutch GP

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton nightmare continues at Dutch GP

Sheona Mountford
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Bahrain, 2025

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton endured a nightmare session at the Dutch Grand Prix where he finished outside of the top 10 during FP3.

Hamilton failed to beat his team-mate during the final practice session, only finishing P14 compared to Charles Leclerc's P6.

Fernando Alonso and George Russell had a tense moment towards the end of the session, where the Spaniard had to take evasive action when the Mercedes suddenly swung right, planning to head into the pits.

The incident was noted by race control and will be investigated after the session.

Traffic at the end of the session prevented Kimi Antonelli from bettering his time, and chaos ensued in the pits with several drivers nearly coming together.

McLaren once again dominated and Lando Norris emerged ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri, with small errors costing the Aussie during his final runs.

Here are the results from all three practice sessions at the Dutch Grand Prix!

F1 FP3 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:08.972
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.242s
3George RussellMercedes+0.886s
4Carlos SainzWilliams+0.941s
5Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.953s
6Charles LeclercFerrari+0.966s
7Alex AlbonWilliams+1.127s
8Lance StrollAston Martin+1.131s
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.194s
10Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.260s
11Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.328s
12Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.377s
13Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.389s
14Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.401s
15Oliver BearmanHaas+1.623s
16Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.627s
17Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.725s
18Esteban OconHaas+1.829s
19Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.991s
20Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.082s

F1 FP2 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:09.890
2Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.087s
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.089s
4George RussellMercedes+0.384s
5Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.588s
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.848s
7Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.905s
8Charles LeclercFerrari+0.944s
9Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.067s
10Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.190s
11Oliver BearmanHaas+1.223s
12Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.295s
13Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.430s
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.449s
15Esteban OconHaas+1.471s
16Carlos SainzWilliams+1.792s
17Alex AlbonWilliams+1.866s
18Lance StrollAston Martin+2.085s
19Pierre GaslyAlpine+2.232s
20Isack HadjarRacing BullsNO TIME

F1 FP1 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:10.278
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.292s
3Lance StrollAston Martin+0.501s
4Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.563s
5Alex AlbonWilliams+0.893s
6Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.940s
7George RussellMercedes+1.108s
8Carlos SainzWilliams+1.180s
9Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.231s
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.335s
11Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.475s
12Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.494s
13Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.597s
14Charles LeclercFerrari+1.673s
15Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.682s
16Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.848s
17Esteban OconHaas+1.866s
18Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.998s
19Oliver BearmanHaas+2.286s
20Kimi AntonelliMercedes+3.997s

McLaren dominated in practice at the Dutch GP
McLaren dominated in practice at the Dutch GP

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

While all three practice sessions have been completed, qualifying will take place at 3pm local time (CEST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

