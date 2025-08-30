F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton nightmare continues at Dutch GP

Change your timezone:

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton endured a nightmare session at the Dutch Grand Prix where he finished outside of the top 10 during FP3.

Hamilton failed to beat his team-mate during the final practice session, only finishing P14 compared to Charles Leclerc's P6.

Fernando Alonso and George Russell had a tense moment towards the end of the session, where the Spaniard had to take evasive action when the Mercedes suddenly swung right, planning to head into the pits.

The incident was noted by race control and will be investigated after the session.

Traffic at the end of the session prevented Kimi Antonelli from bettering his time, and chaos ensued in the pits with several drivers nearly coming together.

McLaren once again dominated and Lando Norris emerged ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri, with small errors costing the Aussie during his final runs.

Here are the results from all three practice sessions at the Dutch Grand Prix!

F1 FP3 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:08.972 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.242s 3 George Russell Mercedes +0.886s 4 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.941s 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.953s 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.966s 7 Alex Albon Williams +1.127s 8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.131s 9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.194s 10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.260s 11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.328s 12 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.377s 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.389s 14 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.401s 15 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.623s 16 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.627s 17 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.725s 18 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.829s 19 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.991s 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.082s

F1 FP2 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:09.890 2 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.087s 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.089s 4 George Russell Mercedes +0.384s 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.588s 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.848s 7 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.905s 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.944s 9 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.067s 10 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.190s 11 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.223s 12 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.295s 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.430s 14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.449s 15 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.471s 16 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.792s 17 Alex Albon Williams +1.866s 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.085s 19 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.232s 20 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls NO TIME

F1 FP1 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:10.278 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.292s 3 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.501s 4 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.563s 5 Alex Albon Williams +0.893s 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.940s 7 George Russell Mercedes +1.108s 8 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.180s 9 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.231s 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.335s 11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.475s 12 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.494s 13 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.597s 14 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.673s 15 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.682s 16 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.848s 17 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.866s 18 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.998s 19 Oliver Bearman Haas +2.286s 20 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +3.997s

McLaren dominated in practice at the Dutch GP

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

While all three practice sessions have been completed, qualifying will take place at 3pm local time (CEST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

